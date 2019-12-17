Global Market for Mixed-signal System-on-Chip Applications with a Focus on Node Geometries

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Includes:

- An overview of the global market for mixed-signal SoC applications and a detailed study on node geometries



- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Characterization and quantification of SoC application market by design, technology node, application and region

- Comparative study on digital vs manual signals

- Detailed information about the major factors influencing the market growth and recent developments within the industry

- Company profiles of the leading players in the industry, including Broadcom Corp., Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor, and Toshiba Corp.



Reason for Doing This Study



The global mixed-signal system-on-chip (SoC) market is showing significant growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period; regional markets, however, are showing variable trends. In North America and Europe, the market is experiencing slow performance due to maturity and saturation. Product and application awareness is the primary reason for declining demand in these two regions. The high number of patents from these two regions is a good indication of product maturity in Europe and North America. Economic growth volatility is another reason for slow market growth the Asia-Pacific, Latin American and Middle Eastern markets, which will see better growth during the forecast period. Growth will be strong in India and China due to industrialization, population growth and high demand. In Asia, Japan holds the most patents for water-soluble polymer products. This is encouraging Japanese chemical manufacturers to expand their business in this region.



