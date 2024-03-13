Global Market for Multi-Cancer Diagnostic Tests to Surge to $2.3 Billion by 2028: BCC Research

Multi-Cancer Diagnostic Tests: Global Market Outlook is a report that provides information about tests used to detect different types of cancer all over the world. It gives insights into how these tests are performing, what people need, and what the future might hold for them. Essentially, it's a comprehensive overview of the worldwide market for tests that help identify various kinds of cancer.

BOSTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand for Multi-Cancer Diagnostic Tests: Global Market Outlook expected to grow from $2.3 billion 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2028.

This report gives a detailed look at the market for tests that find many types of cancer. It talks about how these tests are doing now and what might happen in the future. It also talks about the things that help or challenge this market. The report says what the market might look like in 2028. It tells us about the different types of these tests and who uses them. The report also talks about the companies that make these tests and what other tests they might make in the future. It focuses on places like the U.S., Europe, and new markets. The report breaks down how much money the tests make by region, type, and who uses them. It looks at years like 2020, 2021, and 2022, and predicts what might happen in 2023 and 2028.

In the next five years, lots of companies might get approval for making In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) tests, leading to big growth in this area. Scientists are looking into new things like extra cellular vescicles and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to find cancer. These could be really good for checking for cancer, but they might not take over regular ways of screening for cancer right away.

Key Market Drivers of Multi-Cancer Diagnostic Tests:

Unmet Needs in Cancer Screening: means there are things we still need to figure out or improve in the way we check for cancer. Even though we have ways to screen for cancer, like mammograms or colonoscopies, there are still some gaps or things that could be better. For example, some tests might not find cancer early enough, or they might not work well for everyone. So, scientists and doctors are working to find new ways to screen for cancer that are more accurate, easier, and work for more people. Government Measures for Cancer Screening: means the actions taken by the government to help people get screened for cancer. Governments might do things like providing funding for screening programs, making guidelines for doctors to follow, or organizing campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of getting screened. They want to make sure that everyone has access to screening tests and that these tests are done regularly to catch cancer early when it's easier to treat.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $350.8 million Market Size Forecast $2.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 32.3% from 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered By Test Type, End User, and Region Regions covered The U.S., Europe, and Emerging Markets Key Market Drivers • Unmet Needs in Cancer Screening • Government Measures for Cancer Screening

Global Multi-Cancer Diagnostic Test Market, by Test Type:

The MCD test market by test type consists of LDTs and IVD tests.

Laboratory Developed Tests: are special tests created and performed in a laboratory, typically not by big companies but by smaller labs. These tests are often tailored to specific needs, like diagnosing certain diseases or conditions. Instead of being mass-produced like other medical tests, they're made and used in the same lab. They can be very useful for rare diseases or when standard tests don't work well enough.

In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests: are tests done outside the body in a controlled environment like a lab. They're used to check for diseases or conditions by examining samples of blood, urine, or tissue. These tests help doctors diagnose illnesses, monitor how treatments are working, and even screen for diseases before symptoms show up. They're important tools in healthcare for understanding what's going on inside the body.

Market Breakdown by End User:

The "Global Multi-Cancer Diagnostic Test Market, by End User" refers to how different places use tests that can detect many types of cancer. This report divides the market into three main groups based on where these tests are used:

Hospitals: These are medical centers where people go for treatment and care. Hospitals use these tests to diagnose and treat cancer patients. Diagnostic laboratories: These are special places where tests are done on samples like blood or tissue to find out if someone has cancer. They're like scientific labs focused on medical testing. Research institutions: These are places where scientists study diseases like cancer to find better ways to diagnose and treat them. They use these tests to learn more about cancer and develop new treatments.

Market Breakdown by Region:

The global market for MCD tests is segmented into the following geographic regions:

The U.S.

Europe

Emerging markets

this report on multi-cancer diagnostic tests: global market outlook provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?



The multi-cancer diagnostic tests market is projected to grow from $350.8 million in 2022 to $2,296.4 million in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.3% during the forecast period.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?



The lack of recommended screening methods for lethal cancers and favorable government polices driving the market growth.



What segments are covered in the market?



The market is segmented on the test type and region.



By Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?



Laboratory developed tests (LDTs) segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028.



Which region has the highest market share in the market?



Europe has the highest market share.



Who are the key companies/players in the market?



Exact Sciences, Grail Inc., Guardant Health, Burning Rock Biotech, and Delfi Diagnostics.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ANCHORDX MEDICAL CO. LTD.

BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD.

DELFI DIAGNOSTICS

EXACT SCIENCES CORP.

FREENOME HOLDINGS INC.

GENECAST INC.

GRAIL INC.

GUARDANT HEALTH INC.

