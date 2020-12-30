Global Market for Nanocoatings to 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

Dec 30, 2020, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanocoatings 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Nanocoatings 2020-2030 provides an analysis of market size, applications, growth prospects, impact of COVID-19, market challenges, drivers and opportunities.

The use of advanced nanocoatings to mitigate viruses and environmental damage has emerged in 2020. Applied to high-transmission surfaces the use of nanocoatings offers continuous disinfection. This is one example of the many functionalities nanocoatings offer to a wide range of products and processes.

Types of nanocoatings covered include:

  • Anti-fingerprint nanocoatings.
  • Anti-microbial and anti-viral nanocoatings.
  • Anti-corrosion nanocoatings.
  • Abrasion & wear-resistant nanocoatings.
  • Barrier nanocoatings.
  • Anti-fouling and easy-clean nanocoatings.
  • Self-cleaning nanocoatings.
  • Photocatalytic nanocoatings.
  • UV-resistant nanocoatings.
  • Thermal barrier nanocoatings.
  • Flame retardant nanocoatings.
  • Anti-icing and de-icing nanocoatings.
  • Anti-reflective nanocoatings.
  • Self-healing nanocoatings.
  • Shape memory nanocoatings.

Market for nanocoatings covered include:

  • Aviation and aerospace (Thermal protection, Icing prevention, Conductive and anti-static, Corrosion resistant, Insect contamination).
  • Automotive (Anti-scratch nanocoatings, Conductive coatings, Hydrophobic and oleophobic, Anti-corrosion, UV-resistance, Thermal barrier, Flame retardant, Anti-fingerprint , Anti-bacterial and Self-healing).
  • Buildings and construction (Antimicrobial and antiviral coatings in building interiors, Antimicrobial paint, Protective coatings for glass, concrete and other construction materials, Photocatalytic nano-TiO2 coatings, Anti-graffiti, UV-protection).
  • Consumer electronics (Transparent functional coatings, Anti-reflective coatings for displays, Waterproof coatings, Conductive nanocoatings and films, Anti-fingerprint, Anti-abrasion, Conductive, Self-healing consumer electronic device coatings)
  • Household care and lifestyle (Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean, Antimicrobial, Food preparation and processing, Indoor pollutants and air quality)
  • Marine (Anti-corrosion, Abrasion resistance, Chemical resistance, Fouling control)
  • Medical and healthcare (Anti-fouling coatings, Anti-microbial, anti-viral and infection control, Medical textiles, Nanosilver, Medical device coatings, Light activated Titanium dioxide nanocoatings)
  • Military and defence (Uniforms, Military equipment, Chemical and biological protection, Decontamination, Thermal barrier, EMI/ESD Shielding, Anti-reflection)
  • Packaging (Edible coatings, Barrier films, Anti-microbial, Biobased and active packaging)
  • Textiles and apparel (Protective textiles, UV-resistant textile coatings, Conductive coatings, Antimicrobial)
  • Energy (Wind energy, Solar, Anti-reflection, Gas turbine coatings 375)
  • Oil and gas (Anti-corrosion pipelines, Drilling)
  • Tools and machining.
  • Anti-counterfeiting.

Report contents include:

  • Production and synthesis methods.
  • Market analysis by nanocoatings types and end user markets
  • Industry collaborations and licensing agreements.
  • Analysis of types of nanomaterials used in nanostructured coatings, surfaces and films.
  • Global revenues, historical and forecast to 2030, by type, end user market and regional markets.
  • 380 company profiles.
  • Profiles include company description, products, target markets and contact details.

Companies profiled include

  • Bio-Gate
  • Tesla Nanocoatings
  • HZO
  • EnvisionSQ
  • P2i
  • Swift Coat
  • HeiQ Materials
  • OrganoClick
  • Green Earth Nano Science
  • Reactive Surfaces
  • Kastus
  • Advanced Materials JTJ

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nb5sls

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Autoinjectors Markets, 2020-2025: Subcutaneous &...

The Worldwide Electric Commercial Vehicle Industry is Expected to ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics