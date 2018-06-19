Global Market for Outsourced Translation and Interpreting Services and Technology to Reach US$46.52 Billion in 2018

BOSTON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for outsourced language services and technology will reach US$46.52 billion in 2018, according to a primary quantitative study by independent market research firm Common Sense Advisory (CSA Research). The firm surveyed providers from around the world to collect actual reported revenue for 2016, 2017, and expected revenue for 2018. CSA Research details its findings in the 14th annual global industry report, "The Language Services Market: 2018," the only comprehensive global analysis of private and publicly-traded language services and technology companies.

CSA Research's Language Services Market Growth by Region

As organizations both large and small make their products and services available in more languages, the firm predicts that the language services industry will continue to grow and that the market will increase to US$56.18 billion by 2021. The firm found that the demand for language services and supporting technologies continues and is growing at an annual rate of 7.99%, representing an increase over last year's rate of 6.97%. Sixty-four percent of surveyed language services providers (LSPs) said revenue was up over the previous year. Factors driving this demand include content digitization, personalized customer service, and business globalization.

Included in report series are the largest 195 language service providers globally, as well as by region, all of which offer language and localization services to enable enterprises to expand global reach and to respond to domestic needs. The top 10 largest commercially-focused language services companies worldwide, listed according to 2017 revenues, are: TransPerfect; Lionbridge; LanguageLine Solutions; RWS Holdings plc; translate plus; SDL; Hogarth Worldwide Limited; Welocalize; Amplexor International; and Keywords Studios.

CSA Research's structured and documented market research methodologies ensure comprehensive and independent data-driven research for LSPs, technology vendors, global enterprises, and investors. Primary data and insight in CSA Research's 2018 independent study includes:

Revenues, rankings, and locations of the 195 largest LSPs in the world

Regional rankings of the largest LSPs in Africa , Asia-Pacific , Eastern Europe , Latin America , North America , Northern Europe , Southern Europe , and Western Europe

, , , , , , , and Trends in automation and spoken-language technologies including the impact of artificial intelligence on project management automation

Breakdown of the market by translation, interpreting, localization and engineering, project management, and more

Breakdown of the market for technology sold by LSPs and technology providers with estimates for translation management, translation memory, terminology, machine translation, interpreting management, and other software

"The Language Services Market: 2018" is available to CSA Research members. The list of the largest LSPs based on 2017 revenues is open-access and available here.

About Common Sense Advisory

Common Sense Advisory (CSA Research) is the premier market research firm specializing in the language services and technology industry. It provides primary data and insight to assist companies with planning, brand strategy, innovation, competitive positioning, and better understanding of global markets.

