Global Market for Shape Memory Materials to 2030

Shape memory materials are a widely-investigated class of smart materials capable of changing from one predetermined shape to another in response to a stimulus. The demand for structures capable of autonomously adapting their shape according to specific varying conditions has led to the development of shape memory materials such as Shape Memory Alloys (SMA) and Shape Memory Polymers (SMP).



Shape Memory Alloys (SMA) are able to recover their initial shape after deformation has occurred when subjected to particular thermal conditions. They possess superelastic behaviour, which allows large deformations with limited or no residual strain, and a high power-to-weight ratio. Other properties include biocompatibility, high corrosion resistance, high wear resistance and high anti-fatigue.



SMAs are used in couplings, actuators and smart materials and are particularly suitable for adaptive structures in electrical components, construction, robotics, aerospace and automotive industries. Systems based on SMA actuators are already in use in valves and drives, where they offer lightweight, solid state options to habitual actuators such as hydraulic, pneumatic and motor based systems.



SMA are used in many other applications such as medical, controllers for hot water valves in showers, petroleum industry, vibration dampers, ball bearings, sensors, miniature grippers, microvalves, pumps, landing gears, eyeglass frames, material for helicopter blades, sprinklers in fine alarm systems, packaging devices for electronic materials, dental materials, etc.



Shape memory polymers (SMPs) are a programmable (multi)stimuli-responsive polymers that change shape and stiffness through a thermal transition such as a glass transition. SMPs can recover their initial shape upon direct or Joule heating, radiation and laser heating, microwaves, pressure, moisture, solvent or solvent vapours and change in the pH values.

Shape-memory polymers differ from SMAs by their glass transition or melting transition from a hard to a soft phase which is responsible for the shape-memory effect. In shape-memory alloys, martensitic/austenitic transitions are responsible for the shape-memory effect. There are numerous advantages that make SMPs more attractive than shape memory alloys.



The Global Market for Shape Memory Materials includes:

Applications and markets for shape memory alloys and shape memory polymers.

Analysis of shape memory materials by types and properties.

Patent analysis.

Assessment of economic prospects of the market for shape memory materials.

Market trends impacting the market for shape memory materials.

Main applications and markets for shape memory materials. Markets covered include biomedical, actuators across multiple markets, electronics, consumer goods, construction, tires, textiles, aerospace, soft robotics, automotive etc.

Shape memory market demand forecast (revenues), by type, market and region 2015-2030.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Applications

2.3 Market Challenges



3. Types

3.1 Shape Memory Alloys (SMA)

3.1.1 Nickel-Titanium (Ni-Ti) alloys

3.1.2 Copper-based SMAs

3.1.3 Other SMAs

3.1.4 Nickel-free SMAs

3.1.5 SMA actuators

3.1.6 Comparison of shape memory alloy types-advantages and disadvantages

3.2 Shape Memory Polymers (SMP)

3.2.1 Shape memory polyurethane films

3.2.2 Polyhedral oligosilsesquioxane (POSS) shape memory

3.2.3 Shape memory hydrogels

3.2.4 Diaplex

3.2.5 Carbon nanotubes SMPs

3.2.6 Graphene SMPs



4. Shape Memory Patenting



5. Markets and Applications

5.1 Biomedical

5.1.1 Stents

5.1.2 Dental braces

5.1.3 Coronary duct occluder

5.1.4 Prosthetics/Orthotics

5.1.5 Surgical devices

5.1.6 Sutures

5.1.7 Sensors

5.1.8 Tissue engineering

5.2 Electronics

5.2.1 Flexible electronics

5.2.2 Displays

5.2.3 3D printed shape memory alloys

5.3 Consumer Goods

5.3.1 Eyeglass frames

5.3.2 Home appliances

5.3.3 Toys

5.4 Construction

5.4.1 Structural engineering

5.4.2 Vibration dampers

5.5 Tires

5.5.1 Shape memory tires

5.6 Aerospace

5.6.1 SMA actuators

5.6.2 SMA composites

5.6.3 Space wheel

5.7 Textiles

5.7.1 Electronic textiles

5.7.2 Medical textiles

5.7.3 Insulating fabric

5.8 Soft Robotics

5.8.1 Soft actuators

5.9 Automotive

5.9.1 Actuators

5.9.2 Shape memory polymers

5.10 Other Markets

5.10.1 Water mixing valves

5.10.2 Fire dampers

5.10.3 Hot water valves

5.10.4 Oil and gas

5.10.5 Shape memory screws

5.10.6 Solar panels



6. Global Revenues and Regional Markets

6.1 Global market to 2030, total revenues (USD)

6.2 Global market to 2030, by market

6.3 Global market to 2030, by region

6.3.1 Shape memory market in North America

6.3.2 Shape memory market in Europe

6.3.3 Shape memory market in Japan

6.3.4 Shape memory market in China



7. Company Profiles



ATI

Awaji Materia Co., Ltd.

Cambridge Mechatronics Limited

Dynalloy, Inc.

Furukawa Electric Group

Maruho Hatsujyo Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Nippon

re-fer AG

SAES Group

Shape Memory Medical, Inc.

Sun Co. Tracking

VenoStent

