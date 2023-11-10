Global Market for Treatments for Syndromes of Progressive Ataxia and Weakness Disorders

BCC Research Finds Innovative Technologies on the Rise for Treatment of MS & Similar Disorders. Advancements in medical tech make headway in new treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Progressive Ataxia, and other demyelinating weakness disorders.

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A 2019 study cited by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society revealed that more than a million people struggle with MS in the United States alone. Globally, and when considering the myriad of general weakness disorders, that number increases drastically.

BCC's latest report, Global Market for Treatments for Syndromes of Progressive Ataxia and Weakness Disorders, analyzes factors that have motivated treatment advancements aimed at weakness disorder patients, including the rising prevalence of syndromes related to progressive ataxia and weakness disorders due to alcohol misuse, as well as increasing prevalence of stroke, tumor, and brain degeneration.

The report digs into leading treatment options, which include:

  • Mesenchymal stem cells derived from the patient's own bone marrow, which have been shown to improve outcomes across multiple domains. Conducted by The Tisch MS Research Center of New York, this study shows that the stem cell treatments increase gray matter volume, indicating potential neuron and cognition restoration.
  • Gene therapy, which has begun to emerge as a promising avenue for addressing demyelinating diseases like MS, offering potential improvements in brain repair.
  • Medicines like omaveloxolone (Skyclarys), the first and only therapy sanctioned for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia in patients 16 years and older. The FDA approved the drug in February 2023 for treatments in the US. The drug is produced by Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Global Market for Treatments for Syndromes of Progressive Ataxia and Weakness Disorders reveals significant breakthroughs in the quest to address these rare and challenging neurodegenerative disorders, offering newfound hope to patients and their families.

