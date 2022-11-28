Global Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) 2022: Growing Demand in Civilian Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UGVs have the capability to provide safety to operators in various military, agriculture, mining and construction and civilian operations. UGVs are used to replace humans in hazardous and difficult situations including explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), surveillance, reconnaissance, target acquisition, agriculture, mining and construction. UGVs are also manufactured for use in urban areas, such as for surveillance in checkpoints, law enforcement, street operations and increasing the police force in the military raids.



Increasing demand for detecting and defeating roadside bombs, gaining situational awareness, detecting chemical and radiological agents, increasing the standoff distance between soldiers, and potentially dangerous situations are the key factors driving the current UGV market growth. However, restricted battery life is hindering market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, opportunity in humanitarian relief operation (HRO) and growing demand from civilian applications will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.



In this report, the global UGV market has been segmented based on locomotion type, guidance, size, energy source, applications and region. Based on locomotion type, the UGV market has been categorized into wheeled, tracked and legged.



Based on guidance, the UGV market has been segmented into remotely operated and autonomous. Based on size, the UGVs market has been segmented into small, medium and large. Based on energy source, UGVs market has been segmented into battery and hybrid. Based on applications, the UGV market has been segmented into military, agriculture, construction and mining, and civilian.



By region, the UGV market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and RoW. The North American region currently is the most dominant and fast-growing market for UGVs globally. Some of the key factors driving the market include the presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure, increasing homeland security, and high adoption of advanced technologies in military services such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud.

Report Includes

An updated overview of the global market for unmanned ground vehicle (UGV)

Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for unmanned ground vehicle, industry growth drivers, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the UGV market, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, locomotion, guidance, energy source, vehicle size, end-use application, and geographic region

Information on the key market dynamics (DROs), industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic and regional factors that will influence the market demand over the coming years (2022-2027)

Analysis of the company competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Patent review and new developments, R&D activities, recent industry structure, and current state of the market for unmanned ground vehicle

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Locomotion

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Guidance

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Size

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Energy Source

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix: List of Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

Armtrac Ltd.

Aselsan A.S.

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

Bae Systems plc

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Dok-Ing Ltd.

Eca Group

General Dynamics Corp.

Gesar Inc.

Knds Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Milrem As

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Oshkosh Corp.

Qinetiq Group plc

Reconrobotics Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Teledyne Flir LLC

Thales Group

