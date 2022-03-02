Global Market for Vacuum Dust Filters to Reach US$ 43 Million by 2032, Fact.MR Reports

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vacuum dust filters market is projected to flourish at a steady CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032. As of 2021, the market was valued at US$ 25 million, and is forecast to reach US$ 26 million by 2022-end.

Overall, the global vacuum dust filter market is expected to account for approximately 9% of the dry type dust filter industry. Growth of the market is attributed to the fact that an increasing number of people are opting for clean air solutions- both in the private and public spheres. Among all application areas, these filters will likely find major applications in oil and gas, mining & construction and pharmaceutical domains.

Attributed to the rapidly deteriorating air quality, regulatory authorities such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the U.S and the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) in India have played a critical role in enforcing legal safeguards to ensure good air quality. Hence, commercial end uses of vacuum dust filters have increased substantially in recent years.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 25 Million Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 26 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 43 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 5.9%

Key Takeaways

Based on product, demand for allergen vacuum dust filters is likely to surpass US$ 3 Mn in value by 2022-end

in value by 2022-end Sales of HEPA filters are most likely to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% across the 2022-2032 forecast period, capturing nearly 1/5 th market share

market share Scented filters accounted for 10% of the vacuum dust filters market revenue in 2017, likely to gain a prominent share by 2022

Demand for vacuum dust filters across the power & utilities segment to be valued at US$ 2.8 Mn as of 2022

as of 2022 North America to emerge as an important market, acquire over a quarter of the global market share. The U.S is likely to account for 80% of overall North American demand

to emerge as an important market, acquire over a quarter of the global market share. The U.S is likely to account for 80% of overall North American demand Germany to experience 1.3x growth with respect to vacuum dust filters market demand

Growth Drivers

Toughening regulations on maintaining good air quality across commercial sectors is expected to bode well for the market for vacuum dust filters in the long run. Furthermore, rising consciousness about maintaining personal hygiene standards is increasing uptake in the residential segment

Key manufacturers are likely to capitalize on the ever expanding opportunities presented across the developing world, most notably across India , China and Germany

Key Restraints

Vacuum dust filters with low durability, require replacement on a frequent basis owing to which consumers incur additional costs as well as lose confidence from the brand or company. Hence, retaining customer loyalty is proving to be a challenge

Market Competition

Key players in the vacuum dust filter market are focusing on research and development to bring new products in the market for which they are investing large portion of their revenue. Moreover, companies are shifting their manufacturing units from developed region to developing nations to reduce the production cost and acquire the market.

In January 2021, Nederman holding has developed nanofiber technology which is replacing the blended paper filter technology by providing high efficiency, low cost and maintenance.

In October 2019, Houghton International Inc. has acquired the operating division of Norman Hay plc to strengthen the supply chain, enhance productivity and reduce production cost and maintain product quality.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Global Road Technology

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Nederman Holding AB

Camfil

JKF Industri A/S

Sly Environmental Technology Ltd.

Beltran Technologies, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Vacuum Dust Filters Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global vacuum dust filters market analyzing forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the vacuum dust filters market with detailed segmentation as follows: -

By Product Type

HEPA Filters

Micro Fresh Filters

Allergen Filters

Washable Filters

Pet Filters

Wet/Dry Filters

Scented Filters

ULPA Filters

Other Products

By End User

Mining

Construction

Power & Utilities

Chemical & Processing

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Other End Users

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Vacuum Dust Filters Market Report

What is the global vacuum dust filters market scenario?

How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecasted period?

What was the last 5-year CAGR for the demand in the demand in the vacuum dust filters market?

Who are the prominent players in the global vacuum dust filters market?

Which is the most leading region in the vacuum dust filters market?

