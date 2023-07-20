Global Market Forecast: Nanotechnology in Energy Applications Valued at $9.3 Billion in 2023, Set to Grow at a CAGR of 15.0% by 2028

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanotechnology in Energy Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the nanotechnology market in the energy industry, including estimations, forecasts, and key trends. It also examines the impact of COVID-19 on the market and analyzes the regulations and government-supported programs influencing this sector. The study focuses on regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Companies Mentioned

A123 Systems LLC

Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.

Altairnano

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Black Diamond Structures LLC

Cnano Technology Co. Ltd. (Jiangsu Cnano)

The Chemours Co.

Forge Nano

He3Da Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.

Mach I Inc.

Media and Process Technology Inc.

Nanophase Technologies Corp.

Nanosolar Inc.

Nano Tech Co. Ltd.

Nei Corp.

Qd Solar Inc.

Suzhou Sinlion Battery Tech Co. Ltd.

Solaronix Sa

Zeolyst International

Nanotechnology contributes to the development of more efficient fuel cells by improving catalysts and electrode materials. Nanostructured catalysts, such as platinum nanoparticles, provide larger surface areas and enhance reaction kinetics, making fuel cells more efficient and cost-effective. As the world seeks cleaner and more sustainable energy alternatives, fuel cells are gaining attention due to their low carbon emissions and high energy efficiency. Governments, industries, and consumers are increasingly adopting fuel cells as a clean energy solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

Key drivers for the growth of the market for nanotechnology in energy applications over the forecast period are the strong shift in trend toward energy security applications of nanotechnology in fuel cells and developing transport infrastructure. Nanomaterials offer opportunities for mitigating environmental challenges in the energy sector. For example, nanomaterials can aid in capturing and storing carbon dioxide emissions, contributing to carbon sequestration and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The development of nanomaterials for environmental remediation aligns with the sustainability goals of the energy sector.

The nanotechnology industry is characterized by intense rivalry among its major players. Rising competition is continuously helping in product differentiation, cost reduction, and innovation, which fuels market development. The industry is driven by technological innovation, with companies constantly developing new and improved products with integration of nanotechnology. Acquisition, capacity expansion, and technological collaborations are other trends observed in the industry ecosystem.

While nanotechnology offers immense potential for the energy sector, there are some challenges that need to be addressed for its successful implementation. The potential health and environmental impacts of nanomaterials are a significant concern. It is essential to understand and mitigate any risks associated with the production, use, and disposal of nanomaterials in the energy sector. Robust safety standards, regulations, and responsible manufacturing practices are necessary to address these concerns.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 205 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0 % Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Nanomaterials

Key Benefits of Nanomaterials in the Energy Sector

Solid Nanoparticles

Hollow Nanoparticles

Nanoscale Thin Films

Nanostructured Monolithics

Nanocomposites

Nanodevices

Key Properties of Nanomaterials Relevant to the Energy Sector

Energy Applications of Nanomaterials and Nanodevices

Energy Production

Energy Storage

Technology Background

Chemical Vapor Deposition (Cvd)

Sol-Gel Method

Electrospinning

Self-Assembly

Physical Vapor Deposition (Pvd)

Bottom-Up Synthesis

Template-Assisted Methods

Atomic Layer Deposition (Ald)

Hydrothermal Synthesis

Emulsion Templating

Arc Discharge and Laser Ablation

Physical and Chemical Etching

Mechanical Milling

Electrochemical Deposition

Life Cycle Assessment of Nanomaterials

Regulatory Trends

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Need for Energy Security

Carbon Footprint Reduction

Government Initiatives and Policies to Promote Nanotechnology in Energy Applications

Oil and Gas Industry Growth in North America

European Manufacturing

Reaching Cost Reduction and Scalability

Market Challenges and Restraints

Environmental and Health Concerns Associated With Nanomaterials

High Cost of Technology

Intellectual Property (Ip) and Patent Issues

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development (R&D)

Nanomaterial Manufacturing

Component and Device Manufacturing

System Integration and Assembly

Distribution and Sales

Installation and Deployment

Operations and Maintenance

End-Of-Life Management

Energy Sector Value Chain

Energy Sources

Energy Conversion

Energy Distribution

Energy Storage

Energy Usage

Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Market for Nanotechnology in Energy Applications

Chapter 5 Market by Material

Chapter 6 Market by Application

Chapter 7 Market by Region

Chapter 8 Esg Development

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix: Abbreviations

