Global Market Forecast: Nanotechnology in Energy Applications Valued at $9.3 Billion in 2023, Set to Grow at a CAGR of 15.0% by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Jul, 2023, 14:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanotechnology in Energy Applications" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The report provides a detailed analysis of the nanotechnology market in the energy industry, including estimations, forecasts, and key trends. It also examines the impact of COVID-19 on the market and analyzes the regulations and government-supported programs influencing this sector. The study focuses on regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Companies Mentioned

  • A123 Systems LLC
  • Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.
  • Altairnano
  • Aspen Aerogels Inc.
  • Black Diamond Structures LLC
  • Cnano Technology Co. Ltd. (Jiangsu Cnano)
  • The Chemours Co.
  • Forge Nano
  • He3Da Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.
  • Mach I Inc.
  • Media and Process Technology Inc.
  • Nanophase Technologies Corp.
  • Nanosolar Inc.
  • Nano Tech Co. Ltd.
  • Nei Corp.
  • Qd Solar Inc.
  • Suzhou Sinlion Battery Tech Co. Ltd.
  • Solaronix Sa
  • Zeolyst International

Report Includes:

  • 33 tables and 62 additional tables
  • Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for nanotechnology in energy applications
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global nanotechnology in energy applications market, and corresponding market share analysis based on material, application, and region
  • Characterization and quantification of the market potential for each short-listed nanoscale materials and devices used in energy production or conservation applications, and identification of the main prerequisites that are still under development for commercial success
  • A look at various factors involved in driving product demand in conjunction with trends, potential sales, and forecasts for major energy source markets and specific geographical markets
  • Identification of nanotechnology applications that are currently in commercial use or are likely to be commercialized by 2028
  • Estimation of potential net impact of nanoscale materials and devices on the global energy balance
  • Detailed understanding of the importance of ESG in the nanotechnology in energy industry, key issues in implementing ESG principles, standard ESG practices by companies, as well as the current status and future of ESG considerations in nanotechnology for energy applications
  • Review of key patent grants on nanotechnology applications in energy sector, and new and emerging developments in the global market
  • Updated information on recent industry acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global nanotechnology in energy applications market
  • Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Nanotechnology contributes to the development of more efficient fuel cells by improving catalysts and electrode materials. Nanostructured catalysts, such as platinum nanoparticles, provide larger surface areas and enhance reaction kinetics, making fuel cells more efficient and cost-effective. As the world seeks cleaner and more sustainable energy alternatives, fuel cells are gaining attention due to their low carbon emissions and high energy efficiency. Governments, industries, and consumers are increasingly adopting fuel cells as a clean energy solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

Key drivers for the growth of the market for nanotechnology in energy applications over the forecast period are the strong shift in trend toward energy security applications of nanotechnology in fuel cells and developing transport infrastructure. Nanomaterials offer opportunities for mitigating environmental challenges in the energy sector. For example, nanomaterials can aid in capturing and storing carbon dioxide emissions, contributing to carbon sequestration and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The development of nanomaterials for environmental remediation aligns with the sustainability goals of the energy sector.

The nanotechnology industry is characterized by intense rivalry among its major players. Rising competition is continuously helping in product differentiation, cost reduction, and innovation, which fuels market development. The industry is driven by technological innovation, with companies constantly developing new and improved products with integration of nanotechnology. Acquisition, capacity expansion, and technological collaborations are other trends observed in the industry ecosystem.

While nanotechnology offers immense potential for the energy sector, there are some challenges that need to be addressed for its successful implementation. The potential health and environmental impacts of nanomaterials are a significant concern. It is essential to understand and mitigate any risks associated with the production, use, and disposal of nanomaterials in the energy sector. Robust safety standards, regulations, and responsible manufacturing practices are necessary to address these concerns.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

205

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$9.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$18.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

15.0 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Overview
  • Nanomaterials
  • Key Benefits of Nanomaterials in the Energy Sector
  • Solid Nanoparticles
  • Hollow Nanoparticles
  • Nanoscale Thin Films
  • Nanostructured Monolithics
  • Nanocomposites
  • Nanodevices
  • Key Properties of Nanomaterials Relevant to the Energy Sector
  • Energy Applications of Nanomaterials and Nanodevices
  • Energy Production
  • Energy Storage
  • Technology Background
  • Chemical Vapor Deposition (Cvd)
  • Sol-Gel Method
  • Electrospinning
  • Self-Assembly
  • Physical Vapor Deposition (Pvd)
  • Bottom-Up Synthesis
  • Template-Assisted Methods
  • Atomic Layer Deposition (Ald)
  • Hydrothermal Synthesis
  • Emulsion Templating
  • Arc Discharge and Laser Ablation
  • Physical and Chemical Etching
  • Mechanical Milling
  • Electrochemical Deposition
  • Life Cycle Assessment of Nanomaterials
  • Regulatory Trends

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Increasing Need for Energy Security
  • Carbon Footprint Reduction
  • Government Initiatives and Policies to Promote Nanotechnology in Energy Applications
  • Oil and Gas Industry Growth in North America
  • European Manufacturing
  • Reaching Cost Reduction and Scalability
  • Market Challenges and Restraints
  • Environmental and Health Concerns Associated With Nanomaterials
  • High Cost of Technology
  • Intellectual Property (Ip) and Patent Issues
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Research and Development (R&D)
  • Nanomaterial Manufacturing
  • Component and Device Manufacturing
  • System Integration and Assembly
  • Distribution and Sales
  • Installation and Deployment
  • Operations and Maintenance
  • End-Of-Life Management
  • Energy Sector Value Chain
  • Energy Sources
  • Energy Conversion
  • Energy Distribution
  • Energy Storage
  • Energy Usage
  • Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Market for Nanotechnology in Energy Applications

Chapter 5 Market by Material

Chapter 6 Market by Application

Chapter 7 Market by Region

Chapter 8 Esg Development

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix: Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8keoa0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United Kingdom Private Acute Healthcare Market Report 2023: Valuable Insights Combined with Extensive Data Analysis into the Future of the Sector

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis 2023: Increasing Cybersecurity Concerns Drive the Need for Innovative Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.