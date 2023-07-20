Global Market Forecast: Nanotechnology in Energy Applications Valued at $9.3 Billion in 2023, Set to Grow at a CAGR of 15.0% by 2028

20 Jul, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanotechnology in Energy Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the nanotechnology market in the energy industry, including estimations, forecasts, and key trends. It also examines the impact of COVID-19 on the market and analyzes the regulations and government-supported programs influencing this sector. The study focuses on regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Report Includes:
- 33 tables and 62 additional tables
- Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for nanotechnology in energy applications
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global nanotechnology in energy applications market, and corresponding market share analysis based on material, application, and region
- Characterization and quantification of the market potential for each short-listed nanoscale materials and devices used in energy production or conservation applications, and identification of the main prerequisites that are still under development for commercial success
- A look at various factors involved in driving product demand in conjunction with trends, potential sales, and forecasts for major energy source markets and specific geographical markets
- Identification of nanotechnology applications that are currently in commercial use or are likely to be commercialized by 2028
- Estimation of potential net impact of nanoscale materials and devices on the global energy balance
- Detailed understanding of the importance of ESG in the nanotechnology in energy industry, key issues in implementing ESG principles, standard ESG practices by companies, as well as the current status and future of ESG considerations in nanotechnology for energy applications
- Review of key patent grants on nanotechnology applications in energy sector, and new and emerging developments in the global market
- Updated information on recent industry acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global nanotechnology in energy applications market
- Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration
Nanotechnology contributes to the development of more efficient fuel cells by improving catalysts and electrode materials. Nanostructured catalysts, such as platinum nanoparticles, provide larger surface areas and enhance reaction kinetics, making fuel cells more efficient and cost-effective. As the world seeks cleaner and more sustainable energy alternatives, fuel cells are gaining attention due to their low carbon emissions and high energy efficiency. Governments, industries, and consumers are increasingly adopting fuel cells as a clean energy solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.
Key drivers for the growth of the market for nanotechnology in energy applications over the forecast period are the strong shift in trend toward energy security applications of nanotechnology in fuel cells and developing transport infrastructure. Nanomaterials offer opportunities for mitigating environmental challenges in the energy sector. For example, nanomaterials can aid in capturing and storing carbon dioxide emissions, contributing to carbon sequestration and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The development of nanomaterials for environmental remediation aligns with the sustainability goals of the energy sector.
The nanotechnology industry is characterized by intense rivalry among its major players. Rising competition is continuously helping in product differentiation, cost reduction, and innovation, which fuels market development. The industry is driven by technological innovation, with companies constantly developing new and improved products with integration of nanotechnology. Acquisition, capacity expansion, and technological collaborations are other trends observed in the industry ecosystem.
While nanotechnology offers immense potential for the energy sector, there are some challenges that need to be addressed for its successful implementation. The potential health and environmental impacts of nanomaterials are a significant concern. It is essential to understand and mitigate any risks associated with the production, use, and disposal of nanomaterials in the energy sector. Robust safety standards, regulations, and responsible manufacturing practices are necessary to address these concerns.
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
205
|
Forecast Period
|
2023 - 2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|
$9.3 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$18.8 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
15.0 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Overview
- Nanomaterials
- Key Benefits of Nanomaterials in the Energy Sector
- Solid Nanoparticles
- Hollow Nanoparticles
- Nanoscale Thin Films
- Nanostructured Monolithics
- Nanocomposites
- Nanodevices
- Key Properties of Nanomaterials Relevant to the Energy Sector
- Energy Applications of Nanomaterials and Nanodevices
- Energy Production
- Energy Storage
- Technology Background
- Chemical Vapor Deposition (Cvd)
- Sol-Gel Method
- Electrospinning
- Self-Assembly
- Physical Vapor Deposition (Pvd)
- Bottom-Up Synthesis
- Template-Assisted Methods
- Atomic Layer Deposition (Ald)
- Hydrothermal Synthesis
- Emulsion Templating
- Arc Discharge and Laser Ablation
- Physical and Chemical Etching
- Mechanical Milling
- Electrochemical Deposition
- Life Cycle Assessment of Nanomaterials
- Regulatory Trends
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Need for Energy Security
- Carbon Footprint Reduction
- Government Initiatives and Policies to Promote Nanotechnology in Energy Applications
- Oil and Gas Industry Growth in North America
- European Manufacturing
- Reaching Cost Reduction and Scalability
- Market Challenges and Restraints
- Environmental and Health Concerns Associated With Nanomaterials
- High Cost of Technology
- Intellectual Property (Ip) and Patent Issues
- Value Chain Analysis
- Research and Development (R&D)
- Nanomaterial Manufacturing
- Component and Device Manufacturing
- System Integration and Assembly
- Distribution and Sales
- Installation and Deployment
- Operations and Maintenance
- End-Of-Life Management
- Energy Sector Value Chain
- Energy Sources
- Energy Conversion
- Energy Distribution
- Energy Storage
- Energy Usage
- Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Market for Nanotechnology in Energy Applications
Chapter 5 Market by Material
Chapter 6 Market by Application
Chapter 7 Market by Region
Chapter 8 Esg Development
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Chapter 10 Patent Analysis
Chapter 11 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Appendix: Abbreviations
