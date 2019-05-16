Global Market Forecast Report From IDTechEx Research on 3D Printing Materials 2019-2029 Technology and Market Analysis

BOSTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From its humble beginnings in the late 1980s, through to the global force that it is today, the capabilities of 3D printing technology has been dependent on the range of materials available compatible with the different printing processes. The range of materials has continued to diversify in this time, with key 3D printer equipment manufacturers devoting significant resources to bringing new materials to market. This portfolio of compatible materials has continued to expand as end users demand higher quality products, greater choice and flexibility, and in the case of prototyping, materials that are more representative the final product's appearance and behaviour. With end users spanning multiple industry verticals, there is a continuing drive to expand this list. The growth potential for 3D printing materials differs significantly from printing equipment, as legacy printers which are still operational continue to consume materials. Therefore, this segment of the 3D printing value chain represents tremendous potential growth opportunity over the next decade: in their new report on the topic 3D Printing Materials 2019-2029: Technology and Market Analysis, IDTechEx forecasts that the global market for 3D printing materials will be worth $23 billion by the year 2029.

Technology and Applications

In 2018, the 3D printing market encompasses an increasingly broad materials palette. This report takes an in-depth look into established material classes polymer, metal and ceramic materials, compatible with all main 3D printing technologies, including Photosensitive Resins, Thermoplastic Powders, Thermoplastic Filaments, Metal Powders, Metal Wire and Ceramic Powders. Key technological capabilities, printer compatibilities, strengths and weaknesses, key manufacturers and example applications are discussed for each established material type. In addition, nascent materials have been recently developed, or that will be commercialised in 2019 are introduced and evaluated.

Market analysis

3D Printing Materials 2019-2029: Technology and Market Analysis forecasts the overall 3D printing materials market to 2029, with in depth discussion of currently commercialised and emerging materials. The current state of the materials market is analysed, and long-range forecasts from 2019-2029 for forecast demand by mass and revenue per annum segmented by material class, compatible printer technology, printer price point, third party material compatibility and end user industry are evaluated.

IDTechEx conducted exhaustive primary research with companies positioned throughout the entire 3D printing value chain for key insights into the trends impacting growth to 2029. Over 25 company profiles have been included in the report including Stratasys, 3D Systems, Carbon3D, Carpenter Technology, DSM Somos and Evonik, amongst others.

Key questions that are answered in 3D Printing Materials 2019-2029: Technology and Market Analysis

What are the current and emerging 3D printing materials in 2019?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of different 3D printing materials?

Which materials are supported by different printer technologies?

What are the potential applications of products made from 3D printing materials?

How do different business models of 3D printer manufacturers impact material price?

What was the price point of 3D printing materials in 2019?

What are the market shares of each material class?

What are the key drivers and restraints of market growth?

What is the projected demand by mass and annual revenue growth for materials from 2019 to 2029?

Table of Contents for 3D Printing Materials 2019-2029: Technology and Market Analysis

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Why adopt 3D printing?

1.2. Major material-process relationships

1.3. Market share of materials by mass in 2018

1.4. Market share of materials by revenue in 2018

1.5. 3D printing materials: forecast mass demand

1.6. 3D printing materials: forecast revenues

1.7. Forecast materials revenue segmented by industry

1.8. Drivers and restraints of growth

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Glossary: common acronyms for reference

2.2. Scope of report

2.3. The seven different types of 3D printing processes

2.4. Major material-process relationships

2.5. Why adopt 3D printing?

2.6. History of 3D printing polymers: the rise of the hobbyist

2.7. History of 3D printing metals

2.8. Business models: securing future revenues

2.9. Consumer vs prosumer vs professional

2.10. Use patterns and market segmentation

2.11. The desktop 3D printer explosion

2.12. Drivers and restraints of growth

3. PHOTOSENSITIVE RESINS

3.1. Photosensitive resins

3.2. Photosensitive resins suppliers

3.3. Applications of photopolymeric components

3.4. Photopolymeric hearing aids

3.5. Photopolymeric jewelry design

3.6. Photopolymeric injection molds

3.7. Photopolymers for consumer goods

3.8. Photopolymers: 3D printed optics

4. THERMOPLASTIC POWDERS

4.1. Thermoplastic powders

4.2. Thermoplastic powders suppliers

4.3. Thermoplastic powders: gears, hinges and interlocking parts

4.4. Thermoplastic powders: art

4.5. Thermoplastic powders: post-processing

5. THERMOPLASTIC FILAMENTS

5.1. Thermoplastic filaments

5.2. Thermoplastic filament suppliers

5.3. Thermoplastic support filaments: overview

5.4. Procurement of thermoplastic filaments

5.5. Alternatives: poly(propylene) and elastomers

5.6. Emerging materials: fillers for thermoplastic filaments

5.7. Emerging materials: metallic PLA filaments

5.8. High temperature thermoplastic filaments and pellets

5.9. High temperature thermoplastic suppliers

5.10. High temperature thermoplastic supports

5.11. Breakaway versus soluble support materials: SWOT analysis

5.12. Thermoplastic filaments: precision engineering

5.13. Thermoplastic filament: prototypes

5.14. Thermoplastic filaments: spare parts

5.15. Thermoplastic filaments: hobbyist creations

5.16. Thermoplastic filaments: vertical pins

6. COMPOSITES

6.1. Composite thermoplastic filaments

6.2. Composite thermoplastic filament suppliers

6.3. Composite thermoplastic filaments: lightweighting

7. METAL POWDERS

7.1. Powder morphology requirements

7.2. Water or gas atomisation

7.3. Plasma atomisation

7.4. Electrochemical atomisation

7.5. Powder morphology depends on atomisation process

7.6. Evaluation of powder manufacturing techniques

7.7. Supported materials

7.8. Procurement of metal powders for AM

7.9. Metal powder bed fusion post processing

7.10. Barriers and limitations to using metal powders

7.11. Alloys and material properties

7.12. Aluminium and alloys

7.13. 316L stainless steel

7.14. Nickel alloy: Inconel 718

7.15. Titanium and alloys

8. OTHER METAL FEEDSTOCKS

8.1. Metal wire feedstocks

8.2. Metal + polymer filaments

8.3. Metal + photosensitive resin

9. OTHER MATERIALS

9.1. Sand and binder

9.2. Sand and binder: investment casting

9.3. Ceramic powders and photosensitive resins

9.4. Ceramics: dental and medical components

9.5. Ceramic plaster + binder

9.6. Paper sheets

9.7. Paper sheets: full colour models

10. EMERGING MATERIALS

10.1. New alloys for 3D printing

10.2. Tungsten powder and nanoparticles

10.3. Glass

10.4. 4D printing materials

11. MARKET ANALYSIS

11.1. Segmentation of photosensitive resins

11.2. Photosensitive resin market segmentation 2018

11.3. Segmentation of thermoplastic filaments

11.4. Thermoplastic filaments market segmentation 2018

11.5. Segmentation of consumers of thermoplastic filaments

11.6. Thermoplastics market segmentation 2018

11.7. Market share of materials by mass in 2018

11.8. Market share of materials by revenue in 2018

11.9. Market value of polymeric materials in 2018

11.10. Market value of metal powders in 2018

12. MARKET FORECAST

12.1. Forecast methodology and presentation of findings

12.2. Photosensitive resins: forecast mass demand by technology

12.3. Photosensitive resins: forecast revenues by technology

12.4. Photosensitive resins: forecast mass demand by platform

12.5. Photosensitive resins: forecast revenues by platform

12.6. Thermoplastic powders: forecast mass demand

12.7. Thermoplastic powders: forecast revenues

12.8. Thermoplastic filaments: forecast mass demand

12.9. Thermoplastic filaments: forecast revenues

12.10. Thermoplastic filaments: forecast mass demand by platform

12.11. Thermoplastic filaments: forecast revenues by platform

12.12. Metal feedstocks: forecast mass demand

12.13. Metal feedstocks: forecast revenues

12.14. 3D printing materials: forecast mass demand

12.15. 3D printing materials: forecast revenues

12.16. Forecast materials revenue segmented by industry

13. CONCLUSIONS

14. APPENDIX: COMPANY PROFILES

