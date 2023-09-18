Global Market Innovators (GMI) Announces Former Homeland Security Director Tim Roemer as Chief Security Officer

Global Market Innovators (GMI)

18 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Innovators (GMI), the largest woman and minority-owned technology company headquartered in Arizona, proudly announces the addition of Tim Roemer as the Chief Security Officer (CSO). Roemer brings an impressive background, having served as the Director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security and the State's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

In his new position, Roemer will oversee GMI's security and cybersecurity operations. Roemer's distinguished career includes ten years with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), including two years in the White House Situation room where he provided critical national security updates to the President, Vice President, and National Security Council.

Roemer is excited about his return to Arizona which he calls home. As a graduate of Arizona State University, Roemer has also served on multiple boards including the Arizona-Mexico Commission and the Arizona Human Trafficking Council.

As GMI's Chief Security Officer, Roemer will work to enhance GMI's security products and services, including CISO as a Service, Security and Risk Assessments, Incident Response, Ransomware Resilience, and GMI's signature 24 x 7 US based Security Operations Center located in North Scottsdale.

"We are delighted to welcome Tim Roemer to our team," said Vicki Mayo, CEO of Global Market Innovators. "His extensive experience in cybersecurity, national security, and leadership roles within the government adds tremendous value to our mission of providing cutting-edge security solutions. Tim's expertise will play a crucial role in continuing to innovate our current operations."

Tim Roemer's recruitment underscores GMI's commitment to elevating standards in the cybersecurity industry and ensuring the safety and peace of mind of their clients. With his extensive background in national security and cybersecurity, Roemer is poised to play a pivotal role in guiding GMI toward continued success.

About Global Market Innovators (GMI):

Global Market Innovators (GMI) is the largest woman minority-owned technology company headquartered in Arizona. Recognized as best in class, GMI is a national organization offering a comprehensive range of fully managed IT services, including cybersecurity, compliance, procurement, collaboration, mobility and networking, cloud solutions, and more. Guided by a vision of infusing security into every facet of your business, GMI is your trusted partner with a relentless focus on your success. GMI is also a certified diversity supplier.

