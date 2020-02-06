Global Market Insights, Inc. Launches GMIPulse

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. announces the launch of GMIPulse, an interactive database for market research reports that offer industry research data in an easy-to-use, yet comprehensively dynamic manner. GMIPulse is a business analytics platform designed to provide a 360-degree perspective to clients across the industry value chain.

"We pride ourselves in being a customer-first organization," said George Taube, President of Global Market Insights, Inc. "The platform will allow customers to view data in a truly actionable format, enabling rapid decision making."

GMIPulse contains reports across domains including aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, chemicals, materials & food, energy & power, electronics, next-gen technologies, healthcare, and HVAC. In addition to market sizing, the research reports encompass comprehensive analysis on the competitive landscape, consumer buying behavior, and technology evolution, among others.

"Our rich repository of reports and research offerings helps us address the requirements of companies across a host of industries," said Charanjeet Ailsinghani, the CEO of Global Market Insights, Inc. "We understand that businesses are evolving and becoming increasingly multi-faceted. GMIPulse, our business analytics platform, provides a highly interactive dashboard and puts the user in the driver's seat. Clients can drill down to their focus areas and obtain custom views based on their business needs."

Some of the key features of the database include:

Over 1,500 market research reports in multiple, 'interactive' formats (PDF, Excel, PPT)

Over 20,000 company profiles

Global, as well as regional, country-level, and product-level reports

Dedicated account management, custom data and analyst support

Latest press releases by Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights will provide a seven-day free trial to allow users to evaluate the platform before making a purchase decision. Purchase options will start with a single study and extend up to the entire database of reports.

About Global Market Insights, Inc.:

Global Market Insights, Inc. is a global market research and management consulting company catering to leading corporations, non-profit organizations, universities and government institutions. Our main goal is to assist and partner organizations to make lasting strategic improvements and realize growth targets. Our industry research reports are designed to provide granular quantitative information, combined with key industry insights, aimed at assisting sustainable organizational development.

GMIPulse, our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner.

