Global Market Model - An Ideal Resource for Business Universities and Courses

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Research Company's Global Market Model is the ideal tool for business universities and libraries. It gives students a wide range of market information across 600+ segments and through 450+ reports. In comparison to other market intelligence platforms available to the market intelligence community, such as Fitch BMI, Euromonitor Passport, and IBISWorld, the Global market Model covers more markets and offers a wider range of reports and information.

The Global Market Model (https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/) offers many advantages to universities:

– Students who are pressed for time on their business research assignments can access all the market information they need in one place.

– Start-ups within incubation centers of universities will be able to use the Global Market Model for understanding which markets they can develop products and solutions for or explore which markets and geographies are suitable for their current business ideas.

– Professors can explain management concepts by providing real life business examples from the Global Market Model across various industries and markets globally. This helps them better support their opinions and explain the student's differences between emerging and developed markets.

All at the click of a button through our intuitive online interface @ https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/about_global_market_model.aspx .

The Global Market Model, therefore, effortlessly enriches library and e-resource collections of any institution looking to attract ambitious business students.

The Global Market Model is an online subscription database available to corporates, consultancies and other entities through an annual subscription. It is the flagship product of The Business Research Company, a leading global research house which excels in competitor, market and consumer research on a range of industries globally. We have over 200 Consultants in offices in the UK, US and India, and consultants in 20+ countries globally. We use advanced secondary and investigative primary research techniques to find business critical information. Typical projects include helping clients find new customers, understand competitors, and analyse markets.

To know more about the portal, please visit globalmarketmodel.com, call +44 2071930708 or mail info@tbrc.info. To request complimentary access to your areas of interest, please register here (https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/user_registration.aspx).

Contact Information

G.Nitin

Email: info@tbrc.info

Europe: +44-207-1930-708

Asia: +91-8897263534

Americas: +1-315-623-0293



Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info

SOURCE The Business Research Company