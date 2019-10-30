Global Market Model Adds Unique Analytics Feature - GMM

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Research Company's Global Market Model online platform has added a unique analytics tool to its offering. For the first time the tool allows users to do more in-depth analysis of the vast range of market numbers available on the tool. Request for a Demo to understand this analytics tool @ https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/Subcription.aspx?type=Demo .

Industry specific metrics allow for meaningful analysis of data in a range of sectors.

In the pharmaceutical market, for example, consumer spend on specific drugs can be analysed in relation to patient, specialist, hospital bed and pharmacy numbers.

In the agriculture market, value by commodity can be compared to cultivated land and livestock populations.

In the hospitality market, revenues can be viewed by hotel, room or employee.

In the professional services area, spend on services like accountancy, legal services (https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/legal-services.aspx) and consultancy can be seen by company or by employee.

"The analytics tool gives a lot more context to our data" comments Abdul Wasay, Product Development Manager for TBRC. "Market numbers are often so huge it is hard to see them in context. The analytics tool allows users to understand the numbers in a much more real way. In addition, it gives the opportunity for benchmarking between geographies, allowing users to understand the markets in relation to the size of the economy or the number of people, for instance".

The Global Market Model is an online subscription database available to corporates, consultancies and other entities through an annual subscription. It is the flagship product of The Business Research Company, a leading global research house which excels in competitor, market and consumer research on a range of industries globally.

