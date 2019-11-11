Global Market Model Increases Report Coverage to More Than 400 Markets

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Market Model is an online subscription database available to corporates, consultancies and other entities through an annual subscription. It is the flagship product of The Business Research Company, a leading global research house which excels in competitor, market and consumer research on a range of industries globally. We have over 200 Consultants in offices in the UK, US and India, and consultants in 20+ countries globally. We use advanced secondary and investigative primary research techniques to find business critical information. Typical projects include helping clients find new customers, understand competitors, and analyse markets.

The Business Research Company's Global Market Model (https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/), the world's most comprehensive database of market information, has recently added reports covering 170 new markets bringing the total coverage to over 400 reports. This gives the portal the widest range of annually updated reports available of any market intelligence portal.

Unlike similar portals, the Global Market Model has a comprehensive report coverage with over 27 markets. These include Aerospace & Defense, Agriculture, Chemicals, Construction Electrical And Electronics, Financial Services (https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/financial-services.aspx) , Food And Beverages, Healthcare Services, Hospitality, Information Technology, Machinery, Media, Medical Equipment, Metals And Minerals, Oil And Gas, Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufactured Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Professional Services, Recreation, Retail And Wholesale, Services, Social Services, Vehicles, Transport Services, Utilities, and Veterinary Healthcare.

Reports are updated annually, with the latest reports covering data from 2103-18 and forecasts to 2022. They cover 7 continents and more than fifty countries.

The 170 new reports cover areas such as:

Manufactured Goods, including Printing, Dies, Semiconductors, Cements, Glass, and Computer Hardware. Personal and Professional Services Markets such as Employment Services, Charities, Waste Management, Commuter Rail, Passenger Air, and Postal Services.

Reports cover market characteristics, market size and growth, market segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The reports allow users to:

Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

Identify growth segments for investments.

Facilitate faster and better decision making on the basis of forecast data and trend analysis.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis, easily downloaded into PowerPoint, Word or Excel formats.

