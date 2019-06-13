Global Market Outlook for Industrial Furnaces & Ovens 2019-2024: Railroad Sector Offers Tremendous Growth Potential

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Furnaces and Ovens: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens in US$ Million by the following Product Groups/Segments:

Electrical Industrial Furnaces & Ovens (Electric Furnaces, Electric Ovens and Kilns, and Other Electric Furnaces & Ovens)

Induction & Dielectric Furnaces & Ovens

Industrial Electric Heating Equipment

Fuel-Fired Industrial Furnaces & Ovens

Other Industrial Furnaces & Ovens

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Outlook

Key Benefits Driving Demand for Industrial Furnaces

Factors Influencing Choice of Industrial Furnace Control Systems

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Industrial Furnaces and Ovens: Primarily Driven by End-Use Markets

2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES



Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth

Growing Demand for Iron and Steel Drives the Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market

Opportunity Indicators

Industrial Furnaces Reduce Production Costs and Pollution Levels in Automobiles Manufacturing

Increase in Automotive Production Bodes Well for the Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market

Healthy Outlook for the Aerospace Industry Boosts Market Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

Improved CapEx Prospects in Oil & Gas Sector to Benefit Demand

Strong Demand from the Solar Energy Sector Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Railroad Sector Offers Tremendous Growth Potential

Robust Demand for Mining, Melting, and Metal Alloy Machinery Spur Market Growth

Rising Demand from the Medical Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth

Energy Efficiency: A Major Cost Driver for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens

Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Recent Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Advancements

IIoT and Smart Manufacturing Herald A New Phase in Evolution of Industrial Furnaces And Ovens

Customer Centric Focus to Drive Adoption of Smart Technologies

Customized Industrial Ovens Gain Rapid Market Acceptance

Industrial Furnaces Facilitate Efficient Electrical Component Manufacturing

Oxygen Technologies Increase Furnace Efficiency

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Manufacturers Focus on Use of Advanced Production Technology

Phase-out of Older Furnaces

New Hybrid Furnace Forays into the Market

Furnaces: A Major Source of Heat Loss

Export Statistics

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Types of Fuel Used in Industrial Furnaces

Market Segmentation

Electric Furnaces

Flickers and Harmonics in EAFs

Twin-shell Electric Arc Furnaces

DC Furnaces Score over AC Furnaces

Graphite Electrodes Used in EAFs

Induction Furnaces

Electric Induction Furnaces

Throatless Inductors for Induction Furnaces

Industrial Electric Heating Equipment

Fuel-Fired Furnaces

Pulse-fire Burners for Greater Efficiency

Direct Versus Indirect Ambient Air Design

The Concept of Kiln-firing

Oxy-fuel Firing

Other Furnaces & Ovens

Vacuum Furnaces

Vertical Furnaces

Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP)

High-Pressure Furnace Systems

Batch Furnace

Blast Furnace

Heat Treatment Equipment

Forging Furnaces

Continuous Steel Reheating Furnaces

Rerolling Mill Furnace

Batch Type Rerolling Mill Furnace

Continuous Pusher Type Furnace

Laboratory Furnaces

Chamber Furnaces

Conveyor Belt Furnaces

Conveyor Ovens

Car Bottom Furnaces

Top Hat Furnaces

Gas Furnaces

Pit Furnaces

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Rotor Clip Buys AFC-Holcroft Carburizing and Austempering Line

Despatch Launches New Designs of Cabinet Ovens for Smaller Footprint

Nutec Bickley Buys Assets of Olson Industries

UPC Takes Over Atmosphere Engineering

SECO/VACUUM to Host Open House

HTSU Takes Over Furnace Mechanix

Despatch Launches New 48-Cubic-Foot PTC Top-Loading Oven

Baker Furnace Relocates to New Facility

AICHELIN Takes Over AFC-Holcroft

Despatch Launches LFC2-12 Larger Capacity Lab Oven

AMG Acquires AFC-Holcroft's Share in ALD-Holcroft Joint Venture

5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



