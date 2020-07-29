Global Market Outlook for the Healthcare CMO Market to 2024 with Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare CMO Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added.

The global healthcare CMO market has recorded continuous growth over the past few years and is expected to follow the same trend in the coming years. The main driving factors for this growth are a rise in the global pharmaceutical industry, increased need for outsourcing, increased approvals and outsourcing of NMEs, innovations and increased regulatory pressure on quality. Yet there are some challenges, which the healthcare CMO industry faces, such as the fragmented nature of the market, less preference for the outsourcing of profitable and biological drugs by big pharmaceutical companies.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global healthcare CMO market with the impact of Covid-19 and market sizing. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, and market share by segments. A comprehensive segment analysis has also been provided in the report with historical and forecasted values.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall healthcare CMO market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The market is highly fragmented. According to estimates, there are up to 1,000 companies currently active in the market. The players are either pure play service providers or pharmaceutical companies who are willing to make optimum use of their spare manufacturing and development capacities. Company profiling of major players of healthcare CMO industry such as Catalent Pharma Solution, Recipharm, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and Boehringher Ingelheim has been done in the report. This segment of the report provides business overview, financial overview, and business strategies adopted by the respective companies.

Company Coverage

Catalent Pharma Solution

Recipharm

Auribindo Pharma Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Contract Manufacturing: An Overview

2.1.1 Healthcare CMOs

2.1.2 Healthcare CMOs Market Segments

2.1.3 Pharmaceutical CMOs

2.1.4 Medical CMOs

2.2 Pharmaceutical Outsourcing: An Overview

2.2.1 Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Market Segments

2.3 Pharmaceutical CMOs v/s CDMOs

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Healthcare CMO Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Healthcare CMO Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Healthcare CMO Market by Segments (Medical Devices CMO and Pharmaceutical CMO)

3.2 Global Healthcare CMO Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Medical Device CMO Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market by Value

3.3 Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market Analysis

3.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market by Segments (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, Finished Dosage Formulation and Packaging)

3.4 Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market: Segment Analysis

3.4.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient CMO Market by Value

3.5 Global Healthcare CMO Market Regional Analysis

3.5.1 Global Healthcare CMO Market by Region (Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)

4. Regional Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare CMO Market Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare CMO Market by Value

5. Impact of Covid-19

5.1 Global Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Analysis

5.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical CDMO Market by Value

5.2 Surge in Contracts to CDMOs

5.3 Supply Chain Issues amidst Surge in Demand for CDMOs

5.4 Preparedness in the Event of Supply Chain Disruption

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Healthcare CMO Market Players Financial Comparison

7. Company Profiles





