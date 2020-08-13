Global Market Outlook for the Specialty Chemicals Market to 2024, with Key Vendor Analysis Featuring Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd and Solvay SA

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Chemicals Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The specialty chemicals market is poised to grow by $ 118.22 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. This report on the specialty chemicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for specialty chemicals from the agrochemical industry and a shift toward specialty adhesives and sealants. The study identifies the increasing demand for recycled plastics as another prime reason driving the specialty chemicals market growth during the next few years.



The specialty chemicals market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The specialty chemicals market covers the following areas:

Specialty chemicals market sizing

Specialty chemicals market forecast

Specialty chemicals market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading specialty chemicals market vendors that include Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Solvay SA, and Dow Inc.. Also, the specialty chemicals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Lubricant and oilfield chemicals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial and institutional cleaners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electronic chemicals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food additives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Polymers and plastic additives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction chemicals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Textile chemicals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Albemarle Corp.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corp.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Solvay SA

Dow Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ex68as

