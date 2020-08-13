Global Market Outlook for the Specialty Chemicals Market to 2024, with Key Vendor Analysis Featuring Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd and Solvay SA
Aug 13, 2020, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Chemicals Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The specialty chemicals market is poised to grow by $ 118.22 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. This report on the specialty chemicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for specialty chemicals from the agrochemical industry and a shift toward specialty adhesives and sealants. The study identifies the increasing demand for recycled plastics as another prime reason driving the specialty chemicals market growth during the next few years.
The specialty chemicals market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The specialty chemicals market covers the following areas:
- Specialty chemicals market sizing
- Specialty chemicals market forecast
- Specialty chemicals market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading specialty chemicals market vendors that include Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Solvay SA, and Dow Inc.. Also, the specialty chemicals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Lubricant and oilfield chemicals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial and institutional cleaners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Electronic chemicals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food additives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polymers and plastic additives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Construction chemicals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Textile chemicals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Albemarle Corp.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Huntsman Corp.
- Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
- Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
- Solvay SA
- Dow Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ex68as
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets