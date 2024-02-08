Global Market Pipeline for Vaccine Technologies 2024-2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advancements will occur in regard to the development of novel vaccines towards emerging infectious diseases, cancers and allergies. Continuous improvements in vaccine design, delivery technologies and manufacturing will also boost market growth.



The global vaccine technologies market is segmented in this report by technology, disease, age, and region. This report explains critical trends in the vaccine industry. It discusses the market determinants, which act as motivating or restraining factors and provides insights to stakeholders and potential entrants.



This report includes only human vaccines; animal vaccines have not been considered in this report. This study looks at research and development (R&D) spending, increasing competition and new technologies, which are giving direction to the market. These advancements, new product launches and changing lifestyles are influencing future market growth.



Company mergers, acquisition strategies and collaborations are also covered in this report. Additionally, this study discusses the strengths and weaknesses of each strategy type, considering new technologies, growing competition and changing customer needs.



The market has been analyzed based on the application of current vaccines. Categories considered in this report include pneumococcal vaccines; diphtheria, tetanus vaccines; HPV vaccines; MMR vaccines; and other vaccines including rotavirus vaccines, influenza vaccines, hepatitis B vaccines, chickenpox vaccines, polio vaccines, BCG, and yellow fever vaccines.



This study details market growth among vaccine manufacturers and end users. Genomic research centers, academic institutions, government and private laboratories, various hospital settings, and pharmaceutical, diagnostic and biotechnology companies and physicians will find this study to be of interest.



This report provides useful information to all market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties. As the report covers geographic regions in detail, companies interested in expanding geographic reach will also find this study useful.

The Report Includes

34 data tables and 63 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global markets for vaccine technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the global market, and a corresponding market share analysis based on technology, disease indication, age group and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, global R&D spending, and the regulatory landscape

Assessment of present and future strategies in the innovation-driven vaccine technologies market, and a look at the vaccines for humans and their immunization schedule

Discussion of the importance of ESG in the market for vaccine technologies, including consumer attitudes, the impact of ESG factors on company performance, and ESG practices of leading companies

Review of patents and patent applications

Overview of the major vendors, along with an analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding

Analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Profiles of the leading companies

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Immune System and Vaccines

Components of the Immune System

Cells of the Immune System

Immune Response

Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC)

Immunization and Vaccines

Disorders of the Immune System

Impact of Lifestyle on the Immune System

How Vaccines Work

Principles of Immunization

Types of Immunity

Advantages of Vaccination

History of Vaccines

Vaccines and Immunization, Overview

Types of Vaccines

Attenuated (Live) Vaccines

Inactivated (Killed) Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vector Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

RNA Vaccines

Immunization

Advantages of Immunization

Adjuvants and Excipients

Pathogen Components

Particulate Adjuvants

Infectious Diseases Preventable by Vaccine

Human Diseases

Viral Diseases

Bacterial Diseases

Regulatory Aspects

World Health Organization (WHO) Prequalified Vaccines

New Product Approvals

Recalls

Significant Regulatory Developments in Vaccines

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Awareness of Immunization Growing Investments and R&D New Vaccines Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Market Restraints Vaccine Development and Pricing

Market Opportunities Increased Demand from Emerging Markets Therapeutic Vaccines



Chapter 5 Global Market for COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 Vaccine Technologies

Advent of mRNA Technology

Impact of COVID-19 on Routine Infant Vaccination

COVID-19 Disruptions

Stagnating Global Coverage Rate

Progress and Challenges by Country and Region

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

Subunit, Recombinant, Polysaccharide, and Conjugate Vaccines

Live-Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Other/Combination Vaccines

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Disease

Pneumococcal

Diphtheria and Tetanus

HPV

MMR

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Age Group

Pediatrics

Adolescents and Adults

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Developments

mRNA Vaccines

Viral Vector Vaccines

Nanoparticle Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Virus-Like Particle (VLP) Vaccines

Self-Amplifying RNA Vaccines

Innovative Adjuvants

AI and Computational Biology

Personalized Vaccines

Plant-Based Vaccines

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abbott

Astrazeneca

Bavarian Nordic

Bharat Biotech International

Emergent Biosolutions

GSK

Johnson & Johnson Services

Merck

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Panacea Biotec

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/squdpk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets