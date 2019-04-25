Global Market Report From IDTechEx Research on Smart Packaging 2019-2029

BOSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The IDTechEx Research report Smart Packaging 2019-2029 covers the upcoming requirements and drivers for smart packaging, feedback from Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brands on their views of smart packaging, assessment of enabling technologies, smart packaging case studies, key players and electronic smart packaging forecasts. This analysis is done on a global basis, from assessing the rise of QR codes in China to the latest electronic smart labels based on novel semiconductors and other components that are enabling a radical change in the $400 billion+ packaging industry.

IDTechEx analyzes and concludes in this report how the global demand for electronic smart packaging will reach a value of $1.8 billion in 2029 based on the value of the electronics in packaging – more if the infrastructure, software and services are also included. Based on an impartial analysis, IDTechEx expects that almost 39 billion packages sold in 2029 will feature an electronic feature of some sort to enhance the package.

Smart packaging can offer many different benefits to the brand, retailer and consumer. For example, it addresses the need for brands to reconnect with the customer or face oblivion from counterfeiting to the aging population's need for drug delivery devices.

Smart (or intelligent) packaging for goods is packaging which goes beyond the basic function of passively containing and protecting the product by adding useful functionality with real benefits for the consumer.

There are many current and developing emerging technologies which are driving change in the smart packaging segment, often with very different purposes, which include:

RFID for wireless item identification (usually invisible to the consumer)

Electronic Articles Surveillance (EAS) for anti-theft (usually invisible to the consumer)

QR codes for identification

Data loggers for temperature, shock, vibration, etc. monitoring

Interactive smart packaging including illumination, sound, measuring (such as smart blister packs) and much more

Chemical indicators: temperature, frozen chemical visual indicators

Internal active packaging: whereby the package interacts with the contents to keep it fresher for longer, for example

External active packaging: whereby the package releases aromas, for example, to entice consumers

Drivers for Smart Packaging

There are prominent drivers for smart packaging, including the aging population, more wealthy consumers, requirements for more data on products purchased, entertainment value, the need to distinguish products amidst greater competition and tougher legislation.

Smart packaging can also solve big challenges such as monitoring patients not taking medication at the correct times when needed or informing that the medicines or foods are still safe to consume.

Across that backdrop, there are other significant impending changes, from increasing home delivery of products and groceries to many new enabling technologies from machine vision systems to identify items to the increasing adoption of RFID to printed electronics labels.

Global, Detailed Assessment of Smart Packaging

Smart Packaging 2019-2029 covers the full picture and opportunities - in addition to the challenges. To gain very high volume, and therefore lowest costs, by selling across all industries, basic hardware platforms must be developed. These are discussed. The detailed market forecasts, statistics for associated industries, pros and cons, technology choices and lessons of success and failure provide a lucid, compact analysis.

The report is structured as follows:

Executive summary, including key conclusions and forecasts

The need for Smart Packaging and brand perspectives

This section covers the drivers for smart packaging, end-user requirements and voice of the customer based on feedback from global FMCG firms on their perspectives on smart packaging

RFID: NFC and RAIN for Smart Packaging

NFC and RAIN technologies, prices and their application to packaging

Printed, Flexible and Organic Electronics

Assessment of enabling technologies including displays, flexible/printed batteries, printed sensors and flexible logic circuits

QR codes

Failure and successes, analysis of use of QR codes in China

Capacitive ink strip / identification systems

Analysis of novel identification systems relevant to smart packaging

RFID Sensors

NFC and RAIN sensor systems, passive or with battery

Chemical smart packaging technologies

Review of chemical smart packaging technologies including time temperature and freshness indicators

Smart Packaging Applications: RFID

Applications and case studies of RFID smart packaging

Smart Blister Packs

Assessment of smart blister packs for monitoring medication compliance

Smart Packaging Case Studies

Case studies and applications of printed electronics in smart packaging

Electronic Smart Packaging Forecasts

Forecasts and conclusions of electronic smart packaging. Forecasts are given in terms of number of units, average sales price and total market value for each of the following: NFC, RAIN RFID, Light-up/display based electronic smart packaging, audio smart packaging

Opportunities in Smart Packaging

This report from IDTechEx Research identifies and assesses the many challenges still to be addressed, including the value of tagging products in the highest volume versus cost, sustainable profitable applications beyond one-off projects, environmental impact and unmet needs including the lack of integrators and complete product designers. Applicable technologies are assessed with details of the key players.

All of these opportunities and trends, including detailed ten year forecasts, are covered in this IDTechEx Research report Smart Packaging 2019-2029. The report reveals many ways in which brands can create a sharp increase in market share, customer satisfaction and profitability. It covers case studies of successes and failures and why.

For more information contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com/smart.

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Consultancy and Events services, helping you profit from emerging technologies.

Table of Contents for Smart Packaging 2019-2029

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. What is Smart Packaging?

1.2. Why Smart Packaging - Logistical and Safety Reasons

1.3. Why Smart Packaging - Increasing Sales and Better Merchandising

1.4. Smart Packaging - Status

1.5. Smart Packaging: Things Are Changing

1.6. EAS tags

1.7. QR Codes

1.8. Unique ID with no silicon chip

1.9. Chipless RFID or Flexible/Printed IC Passive tags

1.10. RAIN (UHF RFID) Smart Packaging

1.11. RAIN (UHF RFID) Smart Packaging 2019-2029

1.12. RAIN (UHF RFID) tags 2019-2029 - numbers million

1.13. RAIN (UHF RFID) tags 2019-2029 - avg sale price $cents

1.14. RAIN (UHF RFID) tags 2019-2029 - market value $M

1.15. NFC (HF RFID) Smart Packaging

1.16. NFC (HF RFID) tags 2019-2029 - numbers million

1.17. NFC (HF RFID) tags 2019-2029 - avg sale price $cents

1.18. NFC (HF RFID) tags 2019-2029 - market value $M

1.19. NFC (HF RFID) Smart Packaging Forecast Reasoning

1.20. Electronic Smart Packaging beyond RFID

1.21. Electronic Smart Packaging Total Forecast 2019-2029 Numbers million

1.22. Electronic Smart Packaging Total Forecast 2019-2029 Market value $M

1.23. Challenges and Opportunities

2. SMART PACKAGING DRIVERS

2.1. The need for smart packaging

2.2. Problems in the retail industry

2.3. Problems in healthcare

2.4. Using more of the human senses and in a better way

3. END-USER FEEDBACK

3.1. End User Needs: Drivers for Smart Packaging

3.2. End User Feedback on Smart Packaging - Application Needs

3.3. End User Views on Smart Packaging - Technical Needs

3.4. P&G and printed electronics

3.5. Diageo and printed electronics

3.6. Amcor

3.7. Colgate-Palmolive Group

3.8. Unilever

4. RFID: NFC AND RAIN FOR SMART PACKAGING

4.1. RFID

4.2. RFID Technologies: The Big Picture

4.3. Passive RFID

4.4. Favourite RFID frequencies

4.5. Passive RFID Systems

4.6. Battery Assisted Passive /Semi Active tags

4.7. Examples of Battery Assisted Passive (BAP) RFID sensors

4.8. Active RFID

4.9. Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS)

4.10. Chipless/printed RFID

4.11. Passive RFID: Technologies by Operating Frequency

4.12. Anatomy of passive HF and UHF tags

4.13. Challenges in contacting HF/NFC coils

4.14. Threats to passive RFID: machine vision?

4.15. Might Packaging Become Irrelevant with Online Retailing?

5. PRINTED, FLEXIBLE AND ORGANIC ELECTRONICS

5.1. Description and analysis of the main technology components of printed, flexible and organic electronics

5.2. Market potential and profitability

5.3. Current market size

5.4. Go to Market Strategies: Pros and Cons

5.5. The value chain is unbalanced

5.6. But many have shifted to provide complete solutions

5.7. Many enabling printed electronic technologies are an enabler but not an obvious product

5.8. Creating successful new products is hard

5.9. Cost reduction has been more commercially successful...

5.10. ...but if it is the only differentiator suppliers can struggle

5.11. Competing on more than cost has been the most successful

5.12. Keep It Simple, Stupid

6. DISPLAYS

6.1. Electrochromic displays

6.1.1. Electrochromic displays

6.1.2. Invisible Electrochromic Displays

6.2. AC Electroluminescent displays

6.2.1. AC Electroluminescent displays

6.2.2. AC electroluminescent displays

6.2.3. EL technology

6.2.4. AC Electroluminescent (EL) Displays

6.3. Thermochromic displays

6.3.1. Thermochromic Displays

7. PRINTED LED LIGHTING

7.1. Printed LED lighting

7.2. Nth Degree - Printed LEDs

8. PRINTED, FLEXIBLE BATTERIES

8.1. Introduction to batteries

8.2. Comparison of Power Options

8.3. Applications

9. PRINTED SENSORS

9.1. Applications of printed batteries

9.2. Types of sensors that can be printed

9.3. Sensors: Technology Readiness

9.4. Capacitive pressure/force sensor

9.5. Fluid level sensor

10. LOGIC

10.1. Types of Flexible or Printed Transistor Circuits

10.2. Why Print Transistors

10.3. Semiconductor Choices Compared

10.4. But challenges persist...

10.5. Semiconductor choices

10.6. Incumbent TFT technologies- silicon based

10.7. Metal Oxide Semiconductors

10.8. Metal Oxide production process

10.9. But can Metal Oxide Semiconductors be printed?

10.10. Evonik's solution processible metal oxide

10.11. Latest progress with iXensic

10.12. And even at room temperature with deep UV annealing

10.13. Organic semiconductors

10.14. OTFT Mobility hype: reality check

10.15. All printed TFTs

10.16. JAPERA all printed TFT

10.17. S2S automatic printed OTFT

10.18. Roll-to-roll printed organic TFTs

10.19. Merck's Organic TFT

10.20. Carbon nanotubes and graphene transistors

10.21. Latest progress with flexible/printed transistor RFID

10.22. Flexible or printed transistors for logic, creating smart systems

10.23. Mediocre TFTs can do many functions

10.24. Current work in developing flexible transistor RFID and Smart Packaging

10.25. IMEC / Holst Centre Roadmap

10.26. Benefits of flexible logic

10.27. Save on IC attach cost?

10.28. Logic Based Systems

10.29. Lessons from the Silicon Chip: need for modularity

10.30. Thin, flexible 'NFC' ICs come to market for simple wireless barcodes

10.31. Printed electronics components

10.32. PragmatIC's wine temperature sensing label

10.33. Logic and Smart System Forecast 2018-2029 $ millions

10.34. Company profiles related to this chapter

11. QR CODES

11.1. QR Codes: Failure in Europe and America, Huge Success in China

11.2. QR Codes: where next?

11.3. Will NFC or RAIN Impact QR Codes?

12. CAPACITIVE / INK STRIPE IDENTIFICATION

12.1. RFID without transistors Hidden Electronic Product Code (HidE)

12.2. Printechnologics printed ID

12.3. Radar ID 60GHz

12.4. Inksure - SARcode Example

12.5. Touchcode: T-ink / Printechnologics

12.6. Touchcode Application Concepts

12.7. Touchcode Progress

12.8. TicTag

12.9. Prismade Labs

13. RFID SENSORS

13.1. RFID Sensors: main choices

13.2. RFID tag sensor from IC-TAG

13.3. Passive UHF RFID sensor co-developed by Powercast and Vanguard ID Systems

13.4. Passive UHF RFID Sensor: RFMicron and Smartrac

13.5. GE/ Kemsense: BioSensors on conventional RFID labels

13.6. Chemical powerless RFID sensor tag

13.7. Lessons from Failures

14. CHEMICAL SMART PACKAGING TECHNOLOGIES

14.1. Food degradation

14.2. Microbial Spoilage

14.3. Chemical and Enzymatic Activity

14.4. Oxidative Deterioration/Rancidity

14.5. Moisture/Vapour Migration

14.6. Determining Shelf Life

14.7. Food Degradation

14.8. Time Temperature Indicators (TTIs)

14.9. Chemical TTIs

14.10. Chemical Time Temperature Indicators

14.11. Examples of Chemical Time Temperature Indicators (TTIs)

14.12. Freshness Indicators

14.13. Ripeness Indicators

14.14. Time Indicators

15. SMART PACKAGING APPLICATIONS - CONVENTIONAL RFID

15.1. Pallet/ case tagging

15.2. Retail apparel, item level

15.3. Retail Apparel Payback

15.4. RFID for anti-counterfeiting - it's the law!

15.5. METI, Japan, target 100 billion tags/year by 2025

15.6. IDTechEx view on the METI announcement

15.7. RFID provides more consumer engagement and use data

15.8. Coca-Cola Freestyle Machine

15.9. RFID provides more consumer engagement and use data

16. SMART BLISTER PACKS

16.1. The Problem: Medication Non-Compliance

16.2. The Problem: Medication Non-Compliance - Statistics

16.3. The Current Solution

16.4. The Printed Electronics / RFID Solutions

16.5. Smart Blister Packs

16.6. Smart Blister Packs - Not a Big Success Yet

16.7. Things are Changing & More Players Enter

16.8. Smart Blister Packs: Outlook

17. SMART PACKAGING CASE STUDIES

17.1. Batteries with integral battery tester

17.2. Light up Packaging: Bombay Sapphire, KENT Gold, Copoya Rum

17.3. Place mats - McDonalds

17.4. Interactive tablecloth - Hallmark

17.5. Beer package game - VTT Technology

17.6. Cookie heater pack - T-Ink

17.7. Theft detection - Swedish Postal Service and Deutsche Post

18. FORECASTS: ELECTRONIC SMART PACKAGING

18.1. RAIN (UHF RFID) Smart Packaging

18.2. RAIN (UHF RFID) Smart Packaging 2019-2029

18.3. RAIN (UHF RFID) tags 2019-2029 - numbers million

18.4. RAIN (UHF RFID) tags 2019-2029 - avg sale price $cents

18.5. RAIN (UHF RFID) tags 2019-2029 - market value $M

18.6. NFC (HF RFID) Smart Packaging

18.7. NFC (HF RFID) tags 2019-2029 - numbers million

18.8. NFC (HF RFID) tags 2019-2029 - avg sale price $cents

18.9. NFC (HF RFID) tags 2019-2029 - market value $M

18.10. NFC (HF RFID) Smart Packaging Forecast Reasoning

18.11. Electronic Smart Packaging beyond RFID

18.12. Electronic Smart Packaging Total Forecast 2019-2029 Numbers million

18.13. Electronic Smart Packaging Total Forecast 2019-2029 Market value $M

18.14. Challenges and Opportunities

19. APPENDIX: COMPANY PROFILES

20. APPENDIX: GLOSSARY

