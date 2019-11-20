Global Market Size of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) was 660 Million US$ in 2018 and is Expected Growth of CAGR of 15.31% in 2019-2025 | Valuates Reports™

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Urban Air Mobility Market Analysis

The increase in the number of cars on urban roads and the resulting congestion of traffic make it difficult for daily commuters, emergency responders and ambulances to reach their destination on time.

An efficient solution would be to use the under used urban airspace to increase the efficiency of transportation in congested areas. Until now, helicopters were the only vehicles available for urban traffic. Their heavy body, long propellers and noise levels, however, make them unfit for mass urban transport.

There is a void in the market that and Urban air mobility vehicles (UAM) can fill this gap, contributing to a seamless aerial travel age.

Trends Influencing The Urban Air Mobility Market Share

Advancements in the manufacturing capability of emerging economies in this region will drive the market

Ever-increasing trend of automation and globalization are fueling the growth

Region Wise Urban Air Mobility Market Share

Europe's urban air mobility market is expected to rise at the highest rate. Countries in this area are investing heavily in the production and procurement of advanced eVTOL systems for commercial operations, such as Germany and France .

The key players covered in this study

Kitty Hawk

Lilium

EHang

Volocopter

Airbus

Honeywell

Others

UAM Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrastructure

Platform

UAM Market segment by Application, split into

Air Taxi

Personal Air Vehicle

Cargo Air Vehicle

Air Ambulance

Others

UAM Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) development in the United States , Europe and China .

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

