Global Market Study on Electronic Cylinder Lock Credentials: Commercial Sector to Witness High Revenue Growth During 2017 - 2025

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report offers a 4-year trend analysis for 2012 to 2016 and 8-year forecast for electronic cylinder lock credentials market between 2017 and 2025. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across five regions North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa which influence the current nature and future status of the electronic cylinder lock credentials market over the forecast period.



Report Structure

This research report provides detailed analysis of electronic cylinder lock credentials market and offers insights on the various factors driving popularity of these systems.The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.



The report segregates the market based on product type, technology, end-user, and regions using electronic cylinder lock credentials across different regions globally.



The report starts with an overview of the global electronic cylinder lock credentials market in terms of value.In addition, this section includes analysis of macro-economic factors, opportunity analysis and technology trends which are influencing the end-point security market.



Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model and PMR analysis and recommendation is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for electronic cylinder lock credentials across the different regions.



The section provides a detailed analysis covering key drivers, restraints and trends and key regulations in the region. This section also highlights market presence (intensity map) for key representative market participants.



The next section highlights detailed analysis on of electronic cylinder lock credentials market across various countries in the region.It provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the electronic cylinder lock credentials including latest technological developments as well in the market.



This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan), Middle East and Africa (North Africa, South Africa, GCC, Rest of Middle East and Africa).



This report evaluates historical trends, present scenario and the growth prospects of the electronic cylinder lock credentials market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2025. 2016 has been considered as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.



Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report, PMR has included a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in electronic cylinder lock portfolio and key differentiators.This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in electronic cylinder lock value chain and the potential players for the same.



Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the electronic cylinder lock credentials market space.



Market Taxonomy



By Product Type

Electronic Key (Contact based)

RFID Key (Cards)

Key Fob & Badge



By Technology

Low Frequency RFID

High Frequency RFID (NFC)

Others



By End User

Commercial Sector

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Government



By Region

North America

Latin America

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa



