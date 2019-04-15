Global Market Study on Endodontics and Orthodontics Market: Rising Edentulous Population and Increased Awareness of Healthcare Facilities to Lend Promising Growth Opportunities

LONDON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new research report published aims at lending a holistic market view of the Endodontics and Orthodontics to the stakeholders.The market has been estimated in terms of value (US$ Mn).



The study incorporates historical data from 2013 to 2017 and forecast for the period 2018 to 2028 has been included in the report. The report highlights key information on the key players of the market, in addition to their marketing strategies with a view to predicting the growth of the Endodontics and Orthodontics market through the forecast period.



Chapter 1: Endodontics and Orthodontics Market – Executive Summary

The market study begins with a descriptive executive summary, which comprises of detailed insights into significant information and crucial statistics of the Endodontics and Orthodontics market.



Chapter 2: Endodontics and Orthodontics Market – Market Overview

This chapter consists of an incisive taxonomy and important definition of Endodontics and Orthodontics market with the list of significant distributors and suppliers, pricing analysis, supply chain, dynamics, and cost structure.



Chapter 3: Endodontics and Orthodontics Market – Global Market Analysis (For 2013 – 2017) and Opportunity Assessment (For 2018 – 2028) Based on Endodontic Product Type

Depending on the



Endodontic product type, Endodontics and Orthodontics market can be bifurcated into orthodontic products and endodontic products.



Chapter 4: Endodontics and Orthodontics Market – Global Market Analysis (For 2013 – 2017) and Opportunity Assessment (For 2018 – 2028) Based on Orthodontic Product Type

On the basis of the orthodontics product type, the global Endodontics and Orthodontics market has been fragmented into retainers, wires, molar bands, and dental braces among others.



Chapter 5: Endodontics and Orthodontics Market – Global Market Analysis (For 2013 – 2017) and Opportunity Assessment (For 2018 – 2028) Based on End User

This chapter provides a broad segmentation of the global Endodontics and Orthodontics market, based on the end users. The segments are dental clinics, dental hospitals, and dental laboratories, among others.



Chapter 6: Endodontics and Orthodontics Market – Global Market Analysis (For 2013 – 2017) and Opportunity Assessment (For 2018 – 2028) Based on Region

The regions assessed in the global Endodontics and Orthodontics market are North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific including Japan.



Chapter 7: Endodontics and Orthodontics Market Analysis for North America (2013 to 2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018 to 2028)

The North American Endodontics and Orthodontics market is analyzed depending on the countries (Canada and the U.S.), end users, and product types.



Chapter 8: Endodontics and Orthodontics Market Analysis for Latin America (2013 to 2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018 to 2028)

The Endodontics and Orthodontics market of Latin America is assessed on the basis of the LATAM countries (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), product types, and end users.



Chapter 9: Endodontics and Orthodontics Market Analysis for Europe (2013 to 2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018 to 2028)

This chapter provides insights into the growth of the Endodontics and Orthodontics market in the Europe region, depending on the countries (Poland, Russia, Spain, Italy, France, the U.K., Germany, and Rest of Europe), end users, and product types.



Chapter 10: Endodontics and Orthodontics Market Analysis for Asia Pacific Including Japan (2013 to 2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018 to 2028)

In this section, assessment of the Asia Pacific market is carried out for the Endodontics and Orthodontics market, on the basis of countries (Great China, Japan, India, ASEAN, New Zealand, and Australia), product types, and end user.



Chapter 11: Endodontics and Orthodontics Market Analysis for MEA (2013 to 2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018 to 2028)

The section of the report provides insights into the growth of the Middle East and Africa Market, based on the countries (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of MEA) for the period 2013 to 2026.



Chapter 12: Endodontics and Orthodontics Market – Competitive Matrix, Shares, and Profiles

This section lends a holistic view of the competition prevailing in the Endodontics and Orthodontics market that consist of company overview, strategic overview, recent company developments, and revenue shares.



Chapter 13: Endodontics and Orthodontics Market – Acronyms and Assumptions

This section comprises of assumptions and acronyms, which provide a ground to the statistics and data incorporated in this report.



Chapter 14: Endodontics and Orthodontics Market – Research Methodology

The research report includes key conclusions, quantitative information, and qualitative information on the Endodontics and Orthodontics market.



