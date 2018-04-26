Global Market Study on Flat Panel Displays: LCD Technology to Witness Highest Growth During 2017 - 2027

NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In this report, Persistence Market Research provides forecast and in-depth analysis on the global flat panel display market for the forecast period 2017 and 2027.The study focuses on latest trends and market drivers that are likely to shape up the market in the future during the aforementioned forecast period.



The report also focuses on the performance of the global market for flat panel display in terms of the revenue contribution. The report consists trends, market drivers, challenges, and key opportunities resulting in the growth of the global flat panel display market.



The report also offers impact analysis based on the weighted average model to show the clear picture of the market and help in decision-making.The report provides segment-wise and region-wise analysis.



The global market for flat panel display is segmented on the basis of application, technology, and regions. The segmentation analysis in the report is a study offering in-depth facts in terms of the basis point.



The region-wise analysis in the report includes data on all the key regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan, Americas, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).The market outlook for 2017–2027 and the forecast has been provided based on region.



This report also discusses the key trends in various regions contributing towards the growth of the global flat panel display market and also the factors influencing market growth in each region.



The last section of the report includes key companies in the global market for flat panel display. This section offers clients with a comparative assessment of all the major players, in the global flat panel display market.



Research Methodology

The report sheds light on the market size, total revenue generated and expected revenue during the forecast period. In order to provide a forecast on the global market for flat panel display, the current market size has been considered, which helps to understand how the market will perform in the coming years.



The outcome on the basis of the demand side, supply side and micro and macro-economic factors has also been provided in the report. Market attractiveness index is also given in the report to identify growth opportunities in the global flat panel display market.



The report not only provides forecasts in terms of CAGR but also focuses on the key parameters such as yearly growth and market share to understand the overall market scenario and identify opportunities for growth.



The most important part of the global market for flat panel display is the analysis of all key segments, sub-segments, and adoption of the product based on region.The forecast on the revenue in terms of absolute dollar opportunity is also given in the report.



The absolute dollar opportunity an important factor in assessing the opportunity by manufacturers, and identifying possible resources from the sales point of view.



Moreover, to understand the market growth and adoption of flat panel display across various countries the report offers market attractiveness analysis, Porter's five force analysis, and SWOT analysis. Here, the market attractiveness index plays an important role in understanding the opportunities during the forecast period and plan strategies accordingly.



