Global Market Study on Gardening and Agriculture Equipment: Landscaping & DIY Gardening Trend to Boost Demand for Gardening Equipment; Government Subsidies to Escalate Sales of Agricultural Equipment

Players in the industrial automation and equipment industry continue to face an environment that remains hyper-competitive. Evolution in end-user demand is influencing players in the industrial automation and equipment landscape to optimize their manufacturing process. Sluggishness in the oil & gas industry, muted growth in automotive sales, and stagnancy in the agriculture sector have posed challenges to players in the recent past.



With the increase in oil rigs and natural gas projects being quoted, various companies are making reinvestments, to either cater requirement of preventative maintenance or for generating a better ROI. Investing in infrastructure development remains a top priority for the industrial automation and equipment companies, with improvements in energy- and operational-0efficiency gaining center stage.



The development of streamlined 2-3 layer automation systems helped the industry in lowering maintenance costs and enhancing performance. The trend towards simplification of 5 layer system model, which the automation industry has been focusing on over the years, is witnessing acceleration. Innovation in development of controllers, sensors and intelligent devices has meant that today's computing processes are more effective.



Continuous advances are witnessed in the progressive integration of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), along with the evolution of business systems for handling real-time transaction processing. Building blocks are being offered by innovators, designed specifically for accomplishing the aim of 'connected enterprise'. New intelligent nodes, operating at the network edge for improving efficiency and performance of manufacturing processes, are offered by rapid propagation of technologies & concepts associated with Internet of Things (IoT).



A major challenge encountered by the global industrial automation and equipment industry is absence of multi-vendor application portability. Innovation is stifled without open ecosystems offering portable applications to vendor platforms. On account of this, non-traditional suppliers have embarked on launching next-generation products that are embedded with IoT software.



List of factors tracked in the Industrial Automation Market Report



Manufacturing and electrical machinery industry value add

Penetration of semi-autonomous and autonomous technologies

Industry spending on automation

Infrastructure Spending

Historical growth of top players

Growth in associated markets

Cumulative growth in installed base

Research Methodology



FMI/PMR utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.



Data Collection



FMI/PMR collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.



Data Validation



In this phase, FMI/PMR validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.



Data Analysis and Projection



Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.



For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.



Standard Report Structure



Executive Summary

Market Definition

Macro-economic analysis

Parent Market Analysis

Market Overview

Forecast Factors

Segmental Analysis and Forecast

Regional Analysis

Competition Analysis

Target Audience



Production Companies

Suppliers

Channel Partners

Marketing Authorities

Subject Matter Experts

Research Institutions

Financial Institutions

Market Consultants

Government Authorities

Market Taxonomy



The global gardening and agriculture equipment market has been segmented into:



Equipment type:



Walk behind Wheeled String Trimmers

Field & Brush Mowers

Chipper & Shredders

3 point Tractor Implements

Cutters & Mowers

Rakes

Planters

Spreaders

Tillers

Others

Leaf and Litter Vacuums

Application:



Agriculture & Horticulture

Gardening

Residential

Commercial

Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



