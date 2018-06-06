Global Market Study on Hazelnut: Increasing Demand to be Observed in the Pharmaceuticals Sector During 2018 - 2026

LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research offer an eight year forecast for the global hazelnut market between 2018 and 2026.The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the hazelnut market.



The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global hazelnut market over the forecast period. The report further offers updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global hazelnut market.



Hazelnuts come with many health benefits; this nut is enriched with good fat, proteins, minerals, and low sodium and cholesterol.These are natural remedies for weight loss and celiac diseases.



Due to its vital properties, it is used in a variety of applications such as in the food industry – around 90% of hazelnuts are used in the food industry in a roasted, whitened, minced, sliced, powder, and puree form, as a side-ingredient in the chocolate, biscuit, confectionary industries, in making sweets, pastries, and ice cream, and in meals and salads.Further, in the pharmaceutical industry, hazelnuts are used in making cough syrups and ointments and in the cosmetics industry, hazelnuts are used in facial oils, massaging oils, creams, lotions, and soaps owing to the high levels of fiber, vitamins, and moderate proteins present in hazelnuts.



These nuts are also beneficial in curing bald patches and scars.



The report analyses the global market share of hazelnut on the basis of type, form, and application.A section of the report highlights region wise hazelnut demand.



It provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the hazelnut ecosystem, including new product offerings in the global hazelnut market.This study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the hazelnut market globally, as well as analyzes the degree to which drivers are influencing the market globally.



Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.



In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view.Key categories of providers covered in the report include hazelnut suppliers and key players.



Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global hazelnut market.



Key Segments Covered

By Type

Kernel

Shell



By Form

Raw

Processed

Oil



By Application

Food

Confectionery

Bakery

Others



Beverages

Liquor

Coffee

Others

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals



It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar.



This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global hazelnut market.



Key Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC

MEA



