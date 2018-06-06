Global Market Study on Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia Prevention: Surging HAP Instances to Drive Robust Demand for Oral Care Kits

LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research has recently conducted extensive study on the global hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) prevention market.HAP is the most common nosocomial infection occurring in hospitalized patients.



HAP is defined as a lower respiratory infection, which does not incubate at the time of hospital admission but presents clinically 2 or more days after hospitalization.Incidence of HAP is more prevalent in the medical and surgical Intensive Care Units, and results in additional cost to the healthcare centers and increases the length of stay in ICU.



The scope of the report includes market size of oral care products (FMCG + Medical based) in the Asia Pacific region. However, the scope does not consider the services cost associated with oral care protocol across hospitals.



Report Inclusions



The report provides in-depth insights on key drivers to market growth, key factors hampering market growth, most impactful trends in the industry, and significant opportunities that are likely to hit the market in next few years.The report includes executive summary and market definition, which offer an introduction to the global HAP prevention industry and various aspects associated with it.



Further, the report provides analysis of the HAP etiology, pathogenesis, and value chain involved in the marketplace. It also discusses the epidemiology of HAP, which indicates that the incidence of hospital-acquired pneumonia ranges from 5 to 15 cases per 1000 hospital admission, and is more frequent in general wards ranging from 1.6 to 3.65 cases per 1000 admissions. Incidence of HAP in ICU varies by geographical areas. For instance, in Europe, nearly 9.1% of total admitted patients developed hospital-acquired infection, with approximately 83% of cases being HAP, whereas in Asian countries hospital-acquired pneumonia ranges from 9% to 23%.



Research Methodology



The research methodology incorporates both primary and secondary research to collect the relevant market data.We have analyzed the global hospital acquired infections control market by considering the revenue through extensive primary research to understand the usage patterns, historic trends, problems faced by the medical staff, the required treatment developments, and most preferred products.



Key opinion leaders have been considered for the primary research, including experienced healthcare professionals in various healthcare facilities at the country level. These estimates are further validated with product manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers.



Extensive secondary research has been carried out to understand the treatment rate, adoption rate, regulatory scenarios, average selling price, and reimbursement scenario by referring to published scientific literature from various databases such as the WHO, PubMed, Springer, and Wiley among others. We have also analyzed various market companies' annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports and press releases to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunities, drivers, restraints and other market dynamics.



Global Hospital-acquired Pneumonia Prevention Market Taxonomy



Segmentation by Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC)

China

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segmentation by Product Type



Oral Care Kit

Toothbrush

Swab

Moisturizer

Mouth Wash

Suction Tools

Segmentation by End-user



Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Home Care Settings



