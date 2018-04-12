Global Market Study on Industrial Greases: Asia Pacific to Lead in Terms of Market Share Through 2021

LONDON, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Persistence Market Research report examines the global industrial greases market for the forecast period 2017-2021. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights pertaining to various segments of the global industrial greases market.



Report Structure

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into four main market analysis sections, i.e., by base oil type, by thickener type, by application, and by region. The report analyzes the global industrial greases market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Metric Tons).



The report begins with an overview of the global industrial greases market, appraising the market performance in terms of revenue and volume, followed by PMR's analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global industrial greases market.Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are also included in the report to equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.



The subsequent sections analyze the industrial greases market as per application, base oil type, thickener type and by region and presents a forecast for the period 2017-2021.



Research Methodology

To calculate the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research.Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by application and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates.



The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated by the global industrial greases market between 2015 and 2021.



When developing the market forecast, the starting point begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future.Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the industrial greases market.



However, quantifying the market across the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.



It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.Another key feature of this report is the analysis of industrial greases market by region and application, and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity.



This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market.However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective, in the global industrial greases market.



To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the industrial greases market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global Industrial greases market.



Competition Landscape

Another part of the report features the competition landscape of the global industrial greases market and presents information on the key players operating in this market.The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global industrial greases market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies.



This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global industrial greases market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market.



Market Taxonomy



By Base Oil type

Base Oil



Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Semi-Synthetic Oil

Bio-Based

End Use



Other Manufacturing



On Road Vehicles

Other Transportation



Mining and Metallurgy

Off Highway and Construction

Auto Manufacturing



By Thickener Type

Thickener



Simple Metal Soaps

Non-Soap Thickener

Complex Metal Soaps

Regions



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



