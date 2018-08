Global Market Study on Keyless Entry System: Biometrics Poised to Account for Fostering Revenue, Predominantly in China

LONDON, August 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A Synopsis of the Global Keyless Entry System Market with Reference to the Global Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) Sector Outlook







The global digital ecosystem has been continuously evolving over the last few years. The worldwide ICT sector has witnessed some key disruptions of late and governments of various economies are devising and implementing smart and inclusive regulations to govern sector penetration and facilitate technology connectivity to all parts of the world. Even as the world of technology prepares for a massive revolution with unimaginable advancements powered by machine intelligence, here are some of the key drifts presently trending the global ICT sector:







Mobile as the new internet accessibility engine: Currently, about three-fourths of internet usage is through mobile phones, with an increasing usage witnessed in low-income and middle-income countries.Yet, over half the world's population is bereft of mobile broadband internet services.







Mobile data providers have accepted this challenge and are targeting niche, unpenetrated markets with high-speed connectivity offerings to increase their customer base.



Cloud computing to shoot beyond the sky: Cloud is a potent catalyst in all technological advances of the 21st Cloud is transforming the way enterprises handle big data, and ICT companies are looking to deploy new mechanisms and tools to "speak to data" and acquire the relevant information capable of impacting cross sector business growth.



Swifter integration of networks and technologies: ICT will continue to disrupt industries and with an increasing shift in focus towards cross-functional platforms that integrate networks, devices, and technologies, a structured integration of communication applications and protocols is fueling new service offerings.



An app-led technology universe: If mobile is at the heart of the ICT revolution, mobile apps are the arteries that pump in the necessary innovation for survival. The rise of start-ups offering a plethora of mobile apps is set to revolutionize the entire paradigm of the global ICT sector.



Cyber readiness is the norm: A rapid digitalization has also upped the risk of cybercrimes and cyber-attacks. Mobile companies are working to build secure ICT servers and networks and cyber readiness is of paramount importance today while introducing new products and services in the global market.







Research Methodology



PMR utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections.The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model.







We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts.To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field.







The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any.In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain.







Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.







Data Collection







PMR collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner.After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments.







Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.







Data Validation







In this phase, PMR validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.







Data Analysis and Projection







Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.







For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases.While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies.







In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.







Market Taxonomy



The global keyless entry system market has been segmented into:



End User:



Commercial



Industrial



Residential



Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



China



Japan



SEA and others in APAC



MEA



Type:



Biometrics



Facial Recognition



Iris Recognition



Signature Recognition



Fingerprint



Recognition







Others







Card-Based



Magnetic Stripe Cards



Proximity Cards



Smart Cards



Keypad Entry Access Systems



Remote Access



Bluetooth



Smartphones/Laptops



Others.







