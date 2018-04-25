Global Market Study on Managed File Transfer Software and Service: Superiority of MFT over FTP Boosting Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Persistence Market Research report examines the global managed file transfer software and service market for the period 2017–2025. Managed file transfer is a fast, secure, reliable, and transparent way of exchanging heavy or a large number of files inside or between the organizations.



A well-defined report structure for ease of understanding of this dynamic market



In order to have an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, the report on global managed file transfer software and service market has been divided into four distinct parts.The first part of the report contains the introduction section that contains the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of managed file transfer.



This valuable section of the report also contains information on the value chain analysis of the global managed file transfer software and service market.In addition, the macroeconomic factors affecting the global managed file transfer software and service market along with the opportunity analysis for this market are also provided in this section of the report.



Also, in this section of the report, the market dynamics of the global managed file transfer software and service market in the form of drivers, restraints and trends are given to offer a deep understanding of this market.



The second part of the report contains the global managed file transfer software and service market analysis and forecast by software, service, vertical and by region.This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis.



The third part of the report contains the regional managed file transfer software and service market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In this section of the report, the regional market numbers are discussed in great detail.



Competition landscape dwells deep into the competition prevalent in this market



Another part of the report features the competition landscape of the global managed file transfer software and service market and has information on the key players operating in this market.The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global managed file transfer software and service market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies.



This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global managed file transfer software and service market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market.



A super effective research methodology for achieving accuracy



Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data.Revenue of companies in the global managed file transfer software and service market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year.



Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period.The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants' performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast.



This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global managed file transfer software and service market.



Market Taxonomy



By Software

System-centric File Transfer

People-centric File Transfer

Extreme File Transfer



By Service

Implementation and Integration Service

Consulting Service

Maintenance Service



By Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI)

Media and Entertainment

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Western Europe

Japan

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa



