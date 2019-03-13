Global Market Study on Metallurgical Coke: Automotive and Construction Industry Growth to Reinforce Demand

LONDON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides an exclusive analysis of the global Metallurgical Coke market in its latest report titled "Metallurgical Coke Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2018 and Market Forecast 2019 - 2027".The main aim of this report is to offer exhaustive analysis and insights pertaining to the Metallurgical Coke market.



This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Metallurgical Coke market in terms of market volume (KT) & value (US$ Mn) and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth by product type, ash content, end-use and region.The study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and forecast developed for the duration of 2019 to 2027.



The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) has been represented from 2019 to 2027.The study covers value chain analysis, market dynamics and industry growth analysis, along with segmental-level projections in a comprehensive manner.



As per industry experts and findings of the report, the global Metallurgical Coke market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2019 and 2027, in terms of value.



Metallurgical coke, also known as coke/met coke, is a carbonaceous material manufactured by the destructive distillation of high carbon content coals, such as bituminous coal, in high temperature ovens in the absence of air.Metallurgical coke is a basic raw material used for the production of pig iron and steel.



Metallurgical coke is categorized into three categories based on size and ash content: blast furnace coke, foundry coke and technical coke.



The Persistence Market Research report on the Metallurgical Coke market analyses the market at regional as well as global levels through market segmentation. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on current trends, competition positioning, growth rates, market potential and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to readers and various stakeholders in the Metallurgical Coke market.



The report is structured to facilitate readers to develop a thorough understanding of the Metallurgical Coke market.The Metallurgical Cokes market report begins with market definitions, which are followed by market taxonomy, market background and market dynamics and an analysis of the market by key segments, regional market analysis and competition assessment.



Each section of the report covers a quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the Metallurgical Coke market on the basis of historical developments, facts and key opinions collected from the market participants in the Metallurgical Coke market through interviews.



In the next section, the report describes the Metallurgical Coke market structure, macro-economic factors, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis and provides an overview of the value chain along with profitability margins and an indicative list of the key stakeholders involved in every stage of the Metallurgical Coke market.



The next section of the report provides value (US$ Mn) and volume (KT) projections for the Metallurgical Coke market on the basis of respective segments at a global level.The global Metallurgical Coke market values represented in the section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level.



The Metallurgical Coke market information along with key insights and facts cover unique analysis frameworks, such as year-on-year growth trend comparison and share analysis, for each of the sub-types of the segments covered in each segment.The subsequent section of the report presents a summarized view of the global Metallurgical Coke market based on six prominent regions considered in the study.



All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global Metallurgical Coke market while the forecast presented in the section assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.



Market numbers, pertaining to regional as well as country level data and various segments by end use, have been estimated through a combination of primary and secondary research. Key sources referred to arrive at the global Metallurgical Coke market size include Metallurgical Coke manufacturers, suppliers, end-users, industry association & trade experts and secondary documents available through public domains, paid databases and PMR's in-house data repository.



In order to offer an accurate market forecast, PMR's proprietary regression analysis forecast model was then utilized to derive the market estimation for forecast years, which takes into account the effects of certain direct and macro-economic factors, such as global GDP growth, steel production outlook and growth outlook for other industries in the global and regional Metallurgical Coke market. The pertinent opinions of key primary respondents for specific segments and geographies were also taken into consideration for forecasting the segment level market size and dynamics in the global Metallurgical Coke market.



In the final section of the Metallurgical Coke market report, the competition landscape for the Metallurgical Coke market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorized on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their Metallurgical Coke market presence and key differentiating strategies.The primary category of providers covered in the report includes Metallurgical Coke manufacturers.



This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Metallurgical Coke market. Detailed profiles of providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Metallurgical Coke market.



