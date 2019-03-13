Global Market Study on Methyl Ester Sulfonate: Demand for Environment-friendly and Biodegradable Raw Materials to Drive Growth

LONDON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers a detailed analysis of the global methyl ester sulfonate market in its report titled "Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026".The main objective of this report is to provide comprehensive analysis and insights pertaining to the methyl ester sulfonate market.



This report offers an in-depth study of the global methyl ester sulfonate market, in terms of market volume (KT) & value (US$ Mn), and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth on the basis of form, application and region.The report also emphasizes on the dynamics prevailing in the methyl ester sulfonate market and provides crucial information regarding the segments in the global methyl ester sulfonate market.



To provide an enhanced understanding and assist stakeholders in decision making and market exploration, the report comes integrated with a study of the drivers, restraints and trends that impact the existing market situation and are expected to influence the global methyl ester sulfonate market over the forecast period. The analysis delivers data for 2017 along with a market forecast for the period 2018–2026.



Report Description

To describe market opportunities and trends, the global methyl ester sulfonate market report has been categorically divided into different sections on the basis of form, application and region.The report commences with a market overview and delivers market definition and taxonomy along with value chain and driver & pricing analysis.



Following this, the methyl ester sulfonate market background has been covered, which comprises the factors affecting the methyl ester sulfonate market, such as macro-economic factors.The macro-economic factors include global statistics for the personal care industry, overview manufacturing sector growth, GDP growth outlook and chemical sales overview.



The market background also covers the market dynamics that impact the methyl ester sulfonate market.The dynamics enclosed in the report are drivers, restraints and trends.



The market background also comprises the value chain analysis where the flow of methyl ester sulfonates from the raw material suppliers to methyl ester sulfonate manufacturers to the end users through various distributors and retailers involved has been enclosed. The last part in the market background is the forecast factors, which comprise the factors that are estimated to influence the global methyl ester sulfonate market, such as the increasing consumption of personal care products.



The subsequent sections entail the global methyl ester sulfonate market analysis by form, application and region/country.All the mentioned sections analyze the market on the basis of numerous aspects affecting the market.



Each section includes the qualitative and quantitative characteristics of the global methyl ester sulfonate market. To provide a brief idea about revenue opportunities from the application, form, and region/country-wise segments, the report also delivers market value (US$ Mn) data, growth rates, market shares and total incremental $ opportunity indices for each segment over the forecast period (2018–2026).



In the concluding section of the report, we have delivered a comprehensive competition scenario with company market share and performance in order to offer report audiences with a dashboard view of the main players operating in the global methyl ester sulfonate market along with their business strategies. This would assist clients to assess strategies utilized by market leaders and develop effective strategies accordingly.



Research Methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year with market numbers estimated for 2018 and a forecast made for 2018–2026.To define the market, we have traced down the production of key players, such Lion Corporation and Stepan Company.



The PMR calculation is based on a multipronged approach that consists of secondary and primary research and triangulation of data obtained therefrom.During the early phase of research work, product mapping was done, in which the product form offered by major players with respect to application area was identified.



Further, in secondary research, data accessible in public domains, such as industry associations, company annual reports, white papers, publications, journals and government sites, among other sources, was composed and accordingly, a set of data points were built.For the same, a top-down approach was used to evaluate market numbers for each type and a top-down approach was used to counter-validate the market assessment.



For forecast calculation, forecast growth of end-use applications such as personal care products, detergents & dish wash, and supplementary factors impacting the consumption of methyl ester sulfonate were taken into account. The forecast presented in the report assesses the actual market size (US$ Mn) in 2017 with regard to methyl ester sulfonate and the expected market value in the global methyl ester sulfonate market over the forecast period.



We have also considered the different segments of the global methyl ester sulfonate market in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to comprehend each individual segment's relative contribution to market growth.This exhaustive level of information is essential for recognizing various key trends prevailing the global methyl ester sulfonate market.



The report also evaluates the global methyl ester sulfonate market based on incremental $ opportunity & global absolute $ opportunity. This is usually overlooked while approximating the market forecast; however, from a business perspective, it is important to study the market attractiveness in terms of three indices, viz. market share index, CAGR index and incremental $ opportunity index, to identify the high potential resources in the methyl ester sulfonate market. Moreover, the market attractiveness index will help readers understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global methyl ester sulfonate market.



