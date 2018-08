Global Market Study on Photovoltaic Glass: International Solar Alliance Pioneered by France and India to Spur Adoption Across Key End-Use Sectors

LONDON, August 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides an exclusive analysis of the global photovoltaic glass market.The main aim of this report is to offer exhaustive analysis and provide insights pertaining to the photovoltaic glass market.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5440524







This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global photovoltaic glass market in terms of market energy consumption (kW) & value (US$ Mn) and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth in sales of photovoltaic glass according to product composition and end use.For better understanding of the market, this report is loaded with analysis of factors such as drivers, trends, restraints, and their impact on the market revenue growth.







The report is segmented into three sections viz. by composition, by end-use industry, and by region, to offer deeper insights on the global photovoltaic glass market.







Report Description



The report on the global photovoltaic glass market starts with a comprehensive executive summary and market introduction, which provides a complete view of the market.This section includes market view point, value chain analysis and impact analysis of forecast factors.







The section that follows analyses the global photovoltaic glass market on the basis of the various market segments and presents a forecast for the period 2018-2026. On the basis of composition, the global photovoltaic glass market is segmented into:







Poly-Crystalline



Mono-Crystalline



Thin Film



Analysis of the photovoltaic glass market on the basis of end use focuses on the below segments:



Commercial



Residential



Industrial



Regional analysis of the global photovoltaic glass market covers the seven key geographies of North America, Latin America, South East Asia & Pacific, Mainland China, Japan, Europe and Middle East and Africa.







The last section of the report includes the competitive landscape, which presents the global market structure and revenue share analysis and provides information and analysis of companies based on categories of manufactures across the value chain and their presence in the global photovoltaic glass market. This section is intended to present report audiences with a clear dashboard view of the existing key player ecosystem prevalent in the global photovoltaic glass market.







Research Methodology



Market energy consumption is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts and key manufacturers/solution providers through primary interviews.Each interview is thoroughly analyzed and average market energy consumption is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report.







For the market analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base number with estimated new photovoltaic glass sales in 2018 and forecast has been deduced for the years 2019 to 2026.The market size is calculated for different types of photovoltaic glass based on their selling prices in respective regions.







Further, data points such as sales split, end-use split and regional split, along with qualitative inputs from primary research are incorporated in order to provide precise market analysis. The forecast presented in this report estimates the total revenue that is projected to be generated across the photovoltaic glass market during the forecast period (2018–2026).







In this report, we have conducted forecasts in terms of CAGR and analyzed the market on the basis of Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth in order to understand the behavior of the market and identify the various opportunities likely to emerge in the global photovoltaic glass market.Moreover, for better understanding of segmental growth, we have analyzed the global photovoltaic glass market in terms of Absolute Dollar Opportunity and Basis Point Share (BPS), which help identify potential resources and key trends in the photovoltaic glass market.







Along with this, a market attractiveness index has been included, which provides information about the performance and growth of each key segment in the global photovoltaic glass market.







