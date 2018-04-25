Global Market Study on Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaners: Europe to Lead in Revenue Terms During 2017 - 2021

NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Persistence Market Research report examines the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market for the period 2017–2021.Robotic vacuum cleaners commonly called robovacs, are mainly used for cleaning residential spaces, such as floors, pools, and gutters etc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381581



Units comprise mobile base, cleaning system, programming software, batteries, and other accessories.Robovacs use intelligent sensors to clean tight corners and hard-to-reach surfaces.



Robovacs are equipped with various advanced features such as laser vision, room mapping, self-charging and others to offer convenience to users.



A well-defined report structure for getting enhanced clarity



In order to have an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, the report on global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market has been divided into four distinct parts.The first part of the report contains the introduction section that contains the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of residential robotic vacuum cleaners.



This valuable section of the report also contains information on the value chain analysis of the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market.In addition, the macroeconomic factors affecting the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market along with the opportunity analysis for this market are also provided in this section of the report.



Also, in this section of the report, the market dynamics of the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in the form of drivers, restraints and trends are given to offer a deep understanding of this market.



The second part of the report contains the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis and forecast by robot type, by mode of charging and by region.This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis.



The third part of the report contains the regional residential robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In this section of the report, the regional market numbers are discussed in great detail.



Competitive intelligence aids both the established and new players in this market



Another part of the report features the competition landscape of the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market and has information on the key players operating in this market.The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies.



This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market.



A formidable and an extensive research methodology for accurate results



Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data.Revenue of companies in the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year.



Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period.The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants' performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast.



This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market.



Market Taxonomy



Robot Type

Outdoor Robot

In-House Robot

High End

Mid Range

Low End

Mode of Charging



Manual Charging

Auto-Battery Charging



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381581



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-market-study-on-residential-robotic-vacuum-cleaners-europe-to-lead-in-revenue-terms-during-2017---2021-300636541.html