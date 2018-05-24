Global Market Study on Smart Card: Contactless Card Segment Anticipated to Gain Significant Market Share over the Forecast Period 2017-2024

NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Smart Card' are cards with embedded integrated circuit, used to accumulate and retrieve information. These embedded circuits can either be memory chip- or microcontroller-based. Microcontroller-based smart cards are preferred over memory-based owing to ability to store large amounts of data and efficient functionality of secure encryption and mutual authentication. Microcontroller cards interact with smart card readers for transaction of data. Contact smart cards require physical interaction with the reader; however, contactless smart cards have embedded antenna to enable communication with the reader, without physical contact. Dual smart card are a combination of contact and contactless smart cards; whereas hybrid smart cards are cards with multifunctional applications. Extensive functionality, secure and encrypted storage, and robust adoption of smart cards across application such as government, payment, telecom, transportation, entertainment, energy & utility, and telecom applications are boosting sales of smart card across the globe.



To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into four segments namely market analysis, by product type, component, end use and access type. The report analyzes the market performance of smart card market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units).



The smart card market also covers the smart card market value chain along with a comparative analysis of smart card technologies such as near field communication (NFC) & machine-to-machine (M2M) and comparative analysis of smart card components memory-based and microcontroller-based smart cards. The section also includes PMR's analysis of the key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply and demand perspective.



The next section of the report analyzes the smart card market on the basis of product type, component, end use, and access type, and represents the market size in terms of value and volume over the forecast period (2017 - 2024).



Another part of the report features the competition landscape of the global smart card market and has information on the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global smart card market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies. This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global smart card market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market.



Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the global smart card market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants' performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global smart card market.



Market Taxonomy



Type



Contact Cards

Contactless Cards

Hybrid Cards

Dual- interface Cards

Component



Microcontroller Cards

Memory Based Cards

End Use



Government

Healthcare

Transportation

Telecommunication

Financial Services, Retail and loyalty

Entertainment

Energy and Utility (Smart Meters for Electricity, Water and Gas)

Access Type



Physical Access

Logical Access

Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



