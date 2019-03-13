Global Market Study on Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients: Increasing Per Capita Spending on Personal Care Fueling Demand

LONDON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Description

Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides an exclusive analysis of the global specialty cosmetic ingredients market in its report titled "Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018–2026".The main aim of this report is to offer exhaustive analysis and insights pertaining to the specialty cosmetic ingredients market.



This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the specialty cosmetic ingredients market in terms of market volume (Tons) & value (US$ Mn) and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth on the basis of segmentation by type and application.The specialty cosmetic ingredients market study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2018 to 2026.



The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) has been represented from 2018 to 2026.



The specialty cosmetic ingredients market study covers value chain analysis, market dynamics and industry growth analysis, along with segmental-level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the industry experts and findings of the report, the global specialty cosmetic ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2018 and 2026, in terms of value. Increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is one of the key factors assisting the growth of the specialty cosmetic ingredients market.



The Persistence Market Research report on specialty cosmetic ingredients analyses the market at a regional as well as global level through market segmentation on the basis of type and application. The primary objective of the specialty cosmetic ingredients market report is to offer key insights on current trends, competition positioning, growth rates, market potential and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to readers and various stakeholders in the specialty cosmetic ingredients market.



Specialty cosmetic ingredients are the ingredients that are added to end products to impart specific benefits, such as water resistance and foaming, among others.The specialty cosmetic ingredients market is vast with a wide portfolio of products and is still expanding with the introduction of new and innovative specialty cosmetic ingredients that are being launched by the key market players.



The global specialty cosmetic ingredients market has witnessed recent consolidations with manufacturing capacity expansions and expansion into high growth regions. These strategic steps of developments are being taken by strong specialty cosmetic ingredients market participants such as BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Company, Lonza Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Clariant AG and Innospec Inc., among others.



The report is structured to facilitate readers to develop a thorough understanding of the specialty cosmetic ingredients market.It begins with market taxonomy, followed by market definitions, market background and market dynamics and analysis of the market by key segments, regional market analysis and competition assessment.



Each section of the specialty cosmetic ingredients market report covers a quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical developments, facts, key opinions collected from the market participants through interviews and trends followed by the market.



In the next section, the report describes the specialty cosmetic ingredients market structure, macro-economic factors, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis and an overview of value chain along with profitability margins and an indicative list of the key stakeholders involved in every stage.



The next section of the report provides value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons) projections for the specialty cosmetic ingredients market on the basis of respective segments at a global level.The global specialty cosmetic ingredients market values represented in this section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level.



Specialty cosmetic ingredients market information along with the key insights and facts covers unique analysis frameworks, such as year-on-year growth trend comparison, absolute $ opportunity analysis, market attractiveness and share analysis for each sub-types of the segments covered in each segment.



The subsequent section of the specialty cosmetic ingredients report presents a summarized view of the global specialty cosmetic ingredients market, based on seven prominent regions considered in the study.



The market analysis section of the specialty cosmetic ingredients report covers weighted average pricing analysis and market projections for each segment, including market share analysis, Y-o-Y growth trends, market attractiveness analysis, market share analysis and incremental $ opportunity assessment.



All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global specialty cosmetic ingredients market while the forecast presented in the section assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.



The market numbers, pertaining to the regional as well as country level data and various segments, have been estimated through a combination of primary and secondary research. Key sources referred to arrive at the global specialty cosmetic ingredients market size include specialty cosmetic ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, end-users, industry association & trade experts, along with the secondary documents available through public domain, paid database and PMR's in-house data repository.



In order to offer an accurate market forecast, PMR's proprietary regression analysis forecast model was then utilized to drive the specialty cosmetic ingredients market estimation for forecast years, which takes into account effects of certain direct and macro-economic factors on the global and regional target market. The pertinent opinions of key primary respondents for specific segments and geographies were also taken into consideration while forecasting the segment level market size and dynamics for the specialty cosmetic ingredients study.



In the final section of the report, a competition landscape of the specialty cosmetic ingredients market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorized on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their specialty cosmetic ingredients market presence and key differentiating strategies. Detailed profiles of competitors have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the specialty cosmetic ingredients market.



