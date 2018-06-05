Global Market Study on VoIP Services: Managed IP PBX Service to Witness Highest Growth During 2017 - 2024

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is considered as the most efficient way to communicate across the globe.With the internet as a signal, it uses digital signal propagation.



The report on the global VoIP services market by Persistence Market Research provides forecast and key insights on the market for forecast period 2017-2024. The report also focuses on why the demand for VoIP services is increasing and all the important factors that are contributing to the growth of the global market for VoIP services.



For better understanding and to help in identifying all the opportunities in the market, the report includes various sections such as executive summary which includes an overview of the market, analysis of all the important factors and segments, and market dynamics including latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges. The report also provides data on the global VoIP services market in form of revenue in (US$ Bn), CAGR, and year-on-year growth.



The report by Persistence Market Research also covers all the factors in the global market for VoIP services based on the adoption of services in terms of revenue and subscribers using the service.One of the section in the report also includes key trends, driving factors, and challenges, and growth opportunities in terms of both micro and macroeconomic.



All the driving factors and challenges in the global VoIP services market are provided on the basis of the weighted average model. This helps the service providers to identify opportunities and also plan strategies to attract clients towards using the service.



Research Methodology



The next section in the report offers analyses on the market by dividing the market into various segments including call type, service type, end user, configuration, and region.The market is further divided into sub-segments to provide better understanding and all the opportunities for growth in the market.



The numbers are provided in the form of revenue expected to be generated and CAGR and also in the terms of basis point share.



The last section of the report includes a detailed profile of all the major players in the global VoIP services market that are expected to remain active during the forecast period 2017-2024. The report has also evaluated all the key players in the market based on latest developments, company and financial overview, and advancement in technology.



The report offers SWOT analysis, Porter's five force analysis, and market attractiveness analysis, to help in identifying all the major opportunities for growth.Also, market attractiveness analysis includes market attractiveness index.



The report on the global market for VoIP services also includes the market size along with the revenue and year-on-year growth. In order to provide a clear picture of the current scenario in the market, the report provides both historical and estimated numbers in form of value and CAGR.



Both primary and secondary research has been done to provide details on the market.Interviews were conducted with market experts, financial and annual reports, and investor's presentation were all the part of the primary and secondary research.



All the opinions provided by the respondents were cross-checked with the valid data sources.



