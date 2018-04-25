Global Market Study on Water Heaters: Electric Heaters to Witness Strong Growth During 2017 - 2021

NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on the global water heater market provides in-depth insights and forecast of the market.Water heaters utilize different energy sources to heat the water for various applications.



Water heaters are being used for bathing, cooking, cleaning, and also for heating water in various industries.The primary objective of the report is to identify various opportunities for the manufacturers.



Hence, to understand the opportunities in the market the report is divided into various sections. The report also offers analysis on the global water heater market in terms of value and volume.



The report on the global market for water heater begins with an executive summary that offers an overview on types of water heaters.This section also offers analysis on the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges that are currently influencing the water heater market.



This report also focuses on the performance of the water heater market in terms of revenue and volume. The report sheds light on impact analysis of the drivers and challenges, on the basis of weighted average model.



Research Methodology

Considering the broad scope of the global market for water heater, the report offers segment-wise and region-wise analysis and forecast.The global water heater market is segmented based on the product type, storage type, end-use, and region.



The report provides both qualitative and quantitative data.This helps in understanding the market and also to identify key opportunities for the growth.



To identify the market size, the report takes into account the value and volume of the global water heaters market across the key regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The forecast offers data on the total revenue generated and the total number of water heater installed in terms of unit.



The market forecast depends on the size of the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast period and also shows how the market will perform in the near future.For this, primary and secondary research is conducted which includes interview with industry experts, analyzing financial and annual reports of various companies.



The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market from supply side, demand side and market dynamics. Quality insights were also collected directly from the market through suppliers, distributors, and subject matter experts.



The report also offers Y-O-Y growth that helps to understand the overall market and identify key opportunities in the global water heater market.All the segments given in the report have been analyzed in the terms of basis point share.



This can help to understand the each and every segments' and its contribution to growth of the market in terms of value.PMR has also developed the market attractiveness index for all key segments and regions.



The market attractiveness index helps in identifying the growth opportunities in the global market for water heater.The report focuses on the leading companies in the global water heater market.



These companies are evaluated on the basis of key parameters such as financial and business overview, latest development by company, product portfolio, and long-term and short-term business strategies.



