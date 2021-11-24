Global Marketing Automation Market Research Report 2021: Voice-Based Marketing Automation (VBMA) Gains Momentum with Cutting Edge IVR Solutions

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marketing Automation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Marketing Automation Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marketing Automation estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Growth in the global is set to be driven by rise of digital advertising, growing usage of the Internet and other technologies, and surging popularity of social media networks. Companies are increasingly relying on the digital media marketing techniques such as search engine marketing, social media marketing, online advertising and mobile advertising while continuing to engage in traditional channels to gain benefits of both the worlds.

Ensuring that the brand stands available, relevant and consistent on social media is difficult for various companies. In addition, organizations are required to regularly update blogs and information while tracking trends, measuring effectiveness of social efforts and engaging with customers. These issues have paved way for social media automation solutions that allow companies to realize the power of marketing automation along with social media to drive gains.



After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.3% share of the global Marketing Automation market. Cloud-based tools allow marketers to gain more control over their marketing and business content. These tools allow for the proper implementation of strategies independently without the need to rely on other departments.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $898.4 Million by 2026

The Marketing Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.31% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$898.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$989.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

In the US, the COVID-19 pandemic onset led to a significant impact on digital advertising during the early part of 2020. However, in the second half of the year, the holiday season and ad spend by political parties aided in compensating for the losses registered earlier in the year. Digital ad spend therefore increased at a double-digit rate for the year.

The increase in online shopping, home deliveries, and connected TV helped maintain the market`s growth. Thriving economies, growing employment opportunities, rising income levels, continuous development of cellular markets, rising 4G penetrations, and increasing spending power in major countries are driving growth prospects in the Asia-Pacific region.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise of Digital Advertising Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Marketing Automation Strategies

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global Policy on Tackling COVID

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

How Marketing & Advertising Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Digital Marketing Strategies Change in Pandemic Times

Pushed by the Pandemic to Survive, Companies Scramble to Expand Online Presence

Digital and Personalized Experience Gain Prominence

Marketing Automation - Definition, Scope, Benefits & Importance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Social Media Marketing Becomes Mainstream, the Time is Ripe for Adopting Automation Technology Solutions

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for Marketing Automation

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

e-Commerce Vendors Step Up Adoption of Email Automation Technology & Solutions

Mail Users (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Voice-Based Marketing Automation (VBMA) Gains Momentum with Cutting Edge IVR Solutions

Customer Service Automation is the First Step Towards Shaping Brand Experiences

Automated Telemarketing Gains in Favor

Healthcare Consumerism Drives Demand for IVR in the Healthcare Industry

Prescription Refills Through IVR Gains Prominence in the Competitive Pharmaceutical Retail Market

Big Data's Role in Marketing Automation Gets Bigger

Chatbots or Virtual Assistants Rise Tall Over the Horizon

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms to Personalize Customer Experiences

Cloud-Based Marketing Automation to Gain Prominence as Businesses Increasingly Reach Out Customers Via Digital Channels

Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach Creates Robust Opportunities for Mobile Marketing Automation

