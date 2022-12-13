Global Marketing Automation Market Share Projected to Cross US $13.71 Billion by 2030, With 12.9% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages published, titled "Marketing Automation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Software, Services); By Deployment Type; By Organization Size; By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030". It is published in Polaris Market Research under the Information and Communication Technology Research Category.

According to research insights, the global marketing automation market size & share was valued at US $4.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US $13.71 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR 12.9% during the forecast period.

What is Marketing Automation? What is the Expected Demand and Share of Marketing Automation Market?

Overview

Marketing automation is software designed to automate and streamline marketing tasks and workflows. The software saves time by replacing manual and repetitive tasks and helps you achieve better results. Marketing automation also gives you a more detailed picture of the behavior of potential customers. There are different types of marketing automation software, including Customer relationship management (CRM), Sales force automation, Email marketing, Lead management, Digital advertising and promotion, and several others.

Marketing automation software involves collecting data, targeting customers, designing campaigns, nurturing customers, analyzing and tracking results, and achieving greater marketing ROI. Overall this software improves the productivity of the sales funnel and provides customer satisfaction. The key advantages of marketing automation, such as expansions and low cost, drive the demand for the marketing automation market across industry verticals.

Some of the Top Companies in Marketing Automation Market Are:

Adobe Inc.

Act-On Software

ActiveCampaign

ClickDimensions

GetResponse

HubSpot

IBM Corporation

Keap

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

SAS

Sendinblue

SharpSpring

Teradata Corporation

Thryv

Top Growth Driving Factors

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies to push the market growth

Factors such as increasing digitization of businesses, rising use of mobile phones, and growing internet penetration are fueling the marketing automation market size. Rising number of new and creative strategies developed by businesses to enhance their footprint and improve ROI on marketing activities and an increased number of marketing channels are expected to fuel market growth. Increasing focus of organizations to improve marketing spending is expected to flourish the marketing automation industry growth.

Furthermore, a surge in the adoption of IoT devices, big data, and data analytics solutions, as well as growing demand for business automation, is anticipated to propel the marketing automation market sales. Also, the increasing development of SaaS-based solutions is boosting industry expansion. In addition, growing investments in better training & development activities for the employees for using the marketing automation software are expected to propel the market development.

Recent Developments

In September 2021 , Oracle Corporation introduced a new and innovative system named Oracle Fusion Marketing System. This system automates essential element of digital marketing campaigns with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Segmental Analysis

Software segment witnessed the largest marketing automation market share

Based on component, the software segment held the highest revenue share owing to the rising of innovative technologies, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing, among others. Also, a surge in demand for marketing automation software due to the increasing willingness to computerize and augment advertising methods is propelling the segment growth in the marketing automation software market.

Cloud segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period

On the basis of deployment type, the cloud category is projected to lead the market because this deployment type offers simple, secure functioning and scalability. According to tech experts, around 60% of workloads were run on a hosted cloud service in 2019. In addition, Moreover, the benefits of cloud-based solutions, such as the integration of marketing tools such as emails, analytics tools, and social management, are likely to bolster the segment growth in the marketing automation market over the assessment period.

The large enterprises segment accounted for a significant market share in 2021

By organization size, in 2021, the large enterprises segment registered a significant share. This growth can be attributed to the rise in demand for advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence within marketing automation software by large enterprises. Large enterprises are more likely to adopt such technologies to capture bigger audiences for higher efficiency and performance.

Global Report Scope of Marketing Automation Market

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 13.71 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 5.18 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 12.9% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Adobe Inc., Act-On Software, ActiveCampaign, ClickDimensions, GetResponse, HubSpot, IBM Corporation, Keap, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., SAS, Sendinblue, SharpSpring, Teradata Corporation, and Thryv. Segments Covered By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific region is predicted to acquire the largest growth rate during the foreseen period

Based on geography, marketing automation market demand in Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the major revenue share in the industry due to the growing adoption of digitalization in nations such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, and others. The market is growing in Asia Pacific because increasing use of marketing automation solutions due to the rapid rise in digital advertising across various social media platforms. Moreover, the surging internet penetration and usage of social media applications and increasing digitalization of enterprises in the region are anticipated to accelerate the regional industry growth.

Marketing Automation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Software, Services); By Deployment Type; By Organization Size; By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030

Marketing Automation Market Report Highlights

The software segment dominated the global market on account of greater need for customer benchmarking and analysis of customer behavior

The cloud segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for higher processing capabilities and cost effective marketing automation solutions

Large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share. This is due to the adoption of innovative technologies by large organization for improved efficiency and performance

Social media marketing generated significant revenue un 2021 owing to rise in penetration of mobile devices, changing consumer behavior, and increase in significant use of social media platforms

IT & Telecom industry accounted for the largest share owing to greater inclination toward strategizing marketing initiatives

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in population, increase in digitalization, and use of social networking sites

Polaris Market Research has segmented the marketing automation market report based on component, deployment type, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

By Component Outlook

Software

Services

By Deployment Type Outlook

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size Outlook

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application Outlook

Email Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Campaign Management

Others

By End-Use Outlook

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-Commerce

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

