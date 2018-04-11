GLOBAL MARKETING AUTOMATION SOFTWARE MARKET FORECAST 2018-2026

LONDON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS
The Marketing Automation Software market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period of 2018-2026. An increase in the demand for digital marketing and adoption of the automation tools are key drivers for the growth of marketing automation software market.
MARKET INSIGHTS
The marketing automation software market is segmented into deployment model, end-users, verticals, and application.The marketing automation software market by deployment model is segmented into cloud deployment and on-premises.
The end-user market is segmented into small and medium businesses (SMBS) and large enterprises.The marketing automation software market by verticals is segmented into academic & education, advertising, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, media and entertainment, retail and other verticals.
The marketing automation software by application is segmented into campaign management, social media marketing, reporting and analytics, email marketing, inbound marketing, mobile application, lead nurturing and lead scoring, and other applications.
Rise in demand for digital marketing and integration of marketing efforts and increased adoption of automation tools in the retail sector are key drivers for the growth of marketing automation software market.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
North America is projected to hold the largest market share for marketing automation software by 2026.The key drivers for the growth of the market are a rise in the adoption of cloud computing and usage of internet, rising number of mobile users and rise in demand for SaaS cloud services and expansion of the 4G network.
Europe is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.The rising demand for data integration will drive the market growth in this region.
However, it is the Asia-Pacific marketing automation software market that is projected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The leading players of the marketing automation software market are SAP SE, Oracle, SalesForce, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Adobe Systems, SAS Institute, Insidesales.com Inc, Hatchbuck, Act-On Software, Cognizant Technology Solution, eTrigue, Synchronous Technologies Inc., Hubspot Inc Infusionsoft and Vista Equity Partner
