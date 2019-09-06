Global Marketing Automation Solutions Markets, 2018-2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radar in the Marketing Automation Solutions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the global marketing automation solutions market and related research with a base year of 2018. Marketing automation solutions, by definition, comprise platforms that automate marketing and sales activities to drive revenue growth and empower organizations to make data-driven decisions. A marketing automation solution consists of four functions: campaign management, sales enablement, lead management, and data and analytics.



Marketing automation solutions differ from marketing process automation solutions, customer relationship management, and digital asset management and email marketing software. Marketing automation solutions serve the small and medium-sized business segment and the enterprise segment. This Radar is an accompaniment to a research report on the global marketing automation solutions market.

The market is crowded with at least 42 vendors in the space; only 15 are examined in this Radar due to company eligibility and timeliness of company briefings to acquire the company profile. Vendors profiled are Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Oracle Eloqua, Keap, Braze, Sharpspring, Net-Results, Impartner, Zift Solutions, Mindmatrix, Act-On Software, Lead Liaison, SAP Marketing Cloud, and IBM Watson. Market growth is attributed to adoption by small and medium-sized businesses over enterprises.



Marketers are adopting the solutions to try to make sense of unlimited amounts of customer data and turn this data into actionable, intelligent leads and lead scoring for sales enablement. Marketers are also evolving into an omnichannel approach to reach customers from all sides and create a seamless, consistent customer experience and journey. However, marketing automation solutions have not reached their full potential of adoption because of some potential customers are unaware of the benefits, and the perception that the solution is too complicated for companies, particularly smaller ones, to use. These factors will not remain impactful for long. .

The research indicates that the Asia-Pacific region will be the slowest to adopt as businesses continue to lean on low labor costs instead of multichannel marketing automation solutions. Competition will be based on breadth of functions and integrations, particularly with vertical-specific integrations. Advances in analytics, especially predictive analytics, will be especially important to customers. Indirect sales through partners and system integrators will continue to be central to growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview

2. Marketing Automation Solutions Market

Radar - Description of Companies Plotted

3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

Marketo by Adobe

HubSpot

Oracle Eloqua

Pardot by Salesforce

Act-On Software

IBM Watson

Keap

SAP Marketing Cloud

Lead Liaison

Mindmatrix

Zift Solutions

Impartner

Net-Results

Braze

Sharpspring

4. The Last Word



