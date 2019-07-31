Global Marketing Automation Solutions (MAS) Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This study focuses on the global marketing automation solutions market. The study considers 2018 as the base year, with market growth, regional splits, and specific customer segment revenue growth forecasted till 2025. A marketing automation solution comprises platforms that automate marketing and sales activities to drive revenue growth and empower organizations to make data-driven decisions.



A marketing automation solution constitutes the following 4 functions: campaign management, sales enablement, lead management, and data and analytics. Marketing automation solutions differentiate from marketing process automation solutions, customer relationship management, digital asset management, and email marketing software. Marketing automation solutions serve the small- and medium-sized business segment and the enterprise segment. A marketing automation solution is a global technology, and this study focuses and analyzes trends in North America-Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.



This study also examines the predicted base year revenue and further revenue growth for the next 7 years, discusses pricing and distribution structure, growth opportunities, and Mega Trends affecting the marketing automation solutions market. The 2018 marketing automation solutions study also includes information about marketing automation solutions that target two major customer segments: enterprises and small- and medium-sized businesses. Each customer segment section will discuss regional forecasts and trends as well as drivers and restraints for each customer segment.



Additionally, this marketing automation solutions study will examine the competitive landscape of the total marketing automation solutions market. Marketing automation solution vendors mentioned and/or profiled in this study include Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, IBM Watson, Pardot, Infusionsoft, SAP Marketing Cloud, HubSpot, Act-On Software, Salesfusion, eTrigue, Mindmatrix, Impartner, Ontraport, Braze, Zift Solutions, SharpSpring, Lead Liaison, Blackbaud, ActiveCampaign, Zoho, Aritic, Agglic, Net-Results, and Right On Interactive as well as other smaller marketing automation solution vendors.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What does the marketing automation solutions market growth look like during the forecast

How will major trends, customer behaviors, regional factors, and market competition affect the revenue growth of the marketing automation solutions market?

What are the most significant features and functionalities that customers look for in a marketing automation solution?

What are the top growth opportunities in the marketing automation solutions market? What are the current pricing trends for the marketing automation solutions market?

Which are the top vendors of marketing automation solutions and how are they approaching the market for growth?

What Mega Trends are affecting the marketing automation solutions market?

