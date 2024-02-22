GLOBAL MARKETING FIRM SETS NEW RECORD FOR COMMUNITY CAMPAIGNS SUPPORTED IN A YEAR

News provided by

TEAM LEWIS

22 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

Unique scheme donates expertise cash & services –  brings international causes together to share best practice 

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM LEWIS has achieved a new milestone in philanthropic funding. It has now supported over 1,500 community causes around the world. In the past three years, the initiative has channelled millions of dollars in cash, donated time and resources. 

Every year, the unique scheme incentivises colleagues to donate $1,000 of company cash to a community cause. Every time this happens, they receive a cash bonus. Alongside this financial commitment, the team donates award-winning marketing campaigns which help raise further awareness and funding. 

In 2023, the scheme also brought two hundred causes together to share resources and discuss problems. This was done through a series of events in America, Europe and Asia,  

Samuel Dean, CEO of TEAM LEWIS Foundation, said: "The important people here are the leaders who stand up for their community when times are tough. They deserve all the thanks. It's a privilege to stand by them. They are our inspiration."  

The Foundation's Impact Report highlights the causes. Read it here

About TEAM LEWIS
TEAM LEWIS delivers creative campaigns for commercial and community causes. Founded in 1995, the Agency has seen rapid expansion and operates in 25 offices throughout Asia, EMEA and North America.  

CONTACT: Noah Dye, marketingmavens@teamlewis.com

SOURCE TEAM LEWIS

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.