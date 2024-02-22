GLOBAL MARKETING FIRM SETS NEW RECORD FOR COMMUNITY CAMPAIGNS SUPPORTED IN A YEAR

Unique scheme donates expertise cash & services – brings international causes together to share best practice

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM LEWIS has achieved a new milestone in philanthropic funding. It has now supported over 1,500 community causes around the world. In the past three years, the initiative has channelled millions of dollars in cash, donated time and resources.

Every year, the unique scheme incentivises colleagues to donate $1,000 of company cash to a community cause. Every time this happens, they receive a cash bonus. Alongside this financial commitment, the team donates award-winning marketing campaigns which help raise further awareness and funding.

In 2023, the scheme also brought two hundred causes together to share resources and discuss problems. This was done through a series of events in America, Europe and Asia,

Samuel Dean, CEO of TEAM LEWIS Foundation, said: "The important people here are the leaders who stand up for their community when times are tough. They deserve all the thanks. It's a privilege to stand by them. They are our inspiration."

The Foundation's Impact Report highlights the causes. Read it here .

About TEAM LEWIS

TEAM LEWIS delivers creative campaigns for commercial and community causes. Founded in 1995, the Agency has seen rapid expansion and operates in 25 offices throughout Asia, EMEA and North America.

CONTACT: Noah Dye, marketingmavens@teamlewis.com

SOURCE TEAM LEWIS