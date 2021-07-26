Global Marketplaces Market Study 2021: Value-added Services (VAS) Like Delivery Payments and Certified Goods are Now All Crucial Elements
Jul 26, 2021, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Global Marketplaces Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Marketplaces Annual is here and the age of fully transactional online marketplaces is finally upon us.
Value-added services like delivery payments and certified goods are now all crucial elements. Marketplaces that miss the boat will risk being overtaken by nimbler competitors.
We dig deep into transactions-led trends, with wide-ranging insights from major international operators to smaller companies in the classified space.
Inside the super-sized report, you'll find:
- Top 50: identifies the largest general marketplace and classified sites worldwide
- Company Spotlights: Adevinta, Axel Springer, Prosus, and Schibsted, plus Facebook's continued evolution as a marketplace business
- Companies to Watch: Jordan-based Open Sooq and DPG Media / Mediahuis
- Leading general marketplaces / classified companies in 64 countries and much more
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Industry Trends
- Online transactions becoming new normal in general goods
- Decline of display: Is there a future for display ads?
Company Spotlights
- Multi-verticals by revenue: The world's Top 10 groups
- Adevinta: ECG deal unlocks new horizons in new markets
- Allegro: Transactions-led move to challenge Prosus
- Axel Springer: The focus is now on jobs and property
- Carousell: Verticalization, transactions lead the way
- Craigslist: Pioneer still dominant but rivals make gains
- Facebook Marketplace: A pivot, and two investigations
- Prosus: Classifieds grow rapidly, with focus on autos
- Schibsted: It just got bigger through Adevinta's ECG deal
Companies to Watch
- DPG Media/Mediahuis: Challenge in Belgium, Netherlands
- OpenSooq: New funds to challenge Haraj, EMPG in the Gulf
Top 50 marketplaces and classified sites
New products and tech: Global roundup
Top recruitment ad sites/apps by country
Companies Mentioned
- 2DeHands/2EmeMain
- 58.com
- 999.md
- Adevinta
- Adverts.ie
- Allegro
- Auctions.Yahoo.co.jp
- Aukro.cz
- Auto Trader
- AutoHome
- AutoScout24
- AutoTrack.nl
- AutoWereld.nl
- AVendreALouer
- Avito.ma
- Avito.ru
- Aviv Group
- Axel Springer
- Back Market
- Baixing.com
- Bakeca
- Bayut.com
- Bazos
- Bikroy.com
- Bilbasen.dk
- Blocket
- Boligsiden.dk
- Caradisiac.fr
- CarFirst
- Carousell
- Cars45
- CarSales
- Carvana
- ChoTot.com
- ClickBD.com
- Craigslist
- CustoJusto.pt
- Dba.dk
- Dealer Auto
- DePop
- Divar
- Domain
- DPG Media
- Dubizzle
- EBay
- EBay-Kleinanzeigen
- ElClassificado.com
- Encuentra24
- Etuovi.com
- European Internet Ventures
- Expatriates.com
- Fincaraiz
- FindAll.co.kr
- Finn.no
- Frontier Car Group
- Frontier Digital
- Gaspedaal.nl
- Geebo.com
- Glassdoor
- Gratka.pl
- Guloggratis.dk
- Gumtree
- Haraj.com.sa
- HelloMarket.com
- Hemnet
- Huuto.net
- ImmoWeb
- ImmoWelt
- Indeed
- Irr.ru
- Jiji
- Jmty.jp
- Jobat JV
- JobbSafari.se
- JobIndex.dk
- JobNet.dk
- Jobsite
- Jofogas
- Jualo.com
- Jumia
- Kaidee
- Kijiji
- KKR
- Kufar.by
- KupujemProdajem
- LaCentrale
- LeBonCoin
- LesPac
- LetGo
- Locanto
- Mail.ru
- Makler.md
- Market.kz
- Markt.de
- Marktplaats
- MarocAnnonces.com
- MaVoitureCash.fr
- Mediahuis
- MediaVentions
- Meinestadt
- MercadoLibre
- Mercari
- Milanuncios
- Mitula
- Morizon.pl
- Motors.co.uk
- Mudah
- Naspers
- NettiMarkkina.com
- NextDoor
- Njuskalo.hr
- OfferUp
- Oikotie
- Olist.ng
- OLX
- OLX-Brazil
- OneShift
- Onliner.by
- OpenSooq
- Otodom.pl
- Otomoto.pl
- ParuVendu.fr
- Poshmark
- Promoneuve.fr
- PropertyGuru
- Prosus
- Providence
- QatarLiving.com
- Quikr.com
- Quoka
- Rakuma
- REA Group
- Recruit Holdings
- Ria.com
- Ricardo.ch
- Rightmove
- Ringier
- Ruten
- SahibInden
- Saon Group
- SBazar.cz
- Sbazar.cz
- Schibsted
- Scout24
- SegundaMano.mx
- SeLoger
- Sheypoor.com
- Shpock
- Skelbiu
- Slando.ru
- Sprzedajemy.pl
- Stack Overflow
- StartaPro.hu
- StepStone
- Styria
- Subito
- Tayara
- The New Closet
- ThredUp
- Tonaton.com
- Tori.fi
- TotalJobs
- Trade Me
- Tradera.com
- TradingPost
- TrendSales.com
- Trovit
- TX Markets
- Vacature.com
- Vatera.hu
- Vatgia.com
- Vendora.gr
- Ventures
- Vinted
- VivaStreet
- Wallapop
- Walwa
- Wannonce.com
- WeBuyAnyCar
- WillHaben
- Xe.gr
- Yad2
- Yalwa
- Yapo Youla
- Zillow
- Zone
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ue0j5
