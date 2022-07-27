Global Marketplaces Report 2022: Identify the Top 50 General Marketplace and Classified Sites Worldwide

DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Global Marketplaces Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Marketplaces Annual is here and on the heels of skyrocketing e-commerce and transactions explosion, a recession may loom. Can marketplaces ride it out and thrive?

We interviewed dozens of experts across the globe, threw our mighty analysis machine into overdrive and came up with the unlikely conclusion: yes they can. But will they?

The report digs deep into the landscape of transactions, artificial intelligence, trust and safety, authentication, and user communities, with wide-ranging insights from major international operators to smaller companies in the classified space.

Inside the 126-page report, you'll find:

Strategies and tactics of some of the most interesting and largest general marketplaces in the world

Top 50 list identifies the largest general marketplace and classified sites worldwide

Top 20 multi-vertical marketplaces by revenue

Companies to watch

The leading general marketplaces/classified companies in 67 countries

And much more

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Could a recession help horizontals more than it hurts them?

Marketplaces have to be cautious, but with the right framework they can keep growing in a recession

Industry trends

Horizontals and transactions: Is this the year?

Consumers are more ready than ever to pay and arrange delivery online, butmarketplaces still face logistical hurdles and cultural difficulties

Trust: Perhaps the biggest challenge facing marketplaces

Newer horizontals have been able to tackle trust issues from their very inception, learning from older examples

User communities: Generating content builds loyalty

Very few horizontals are developing or encouraging user communities on their marketplaces, but there are interesting opportunities in this space

Company spotlights

Multivertical marketplaces by revenue: The world's Top 20

Companies based in Asia and Europe dominate the rankings, with those from North America close behind

Adevinta: Incoming CEO has to sell sites, drive revenue

New CEO will need to implement Adevinta's "growing at scale" strategy, focused on transactions and building high-quality verticals

Frontier Digital Ventures: A growing force across the globe

With an expanding portfolio and growing revenue, the company has become an expert in running marketplaces in emerging markets

India: OLX-India defeated Quikr, but potential not reached

Cultural obstacles and limited demand for transactions in general goods make life for horizontals difficult in India

OLX-Brazil: Opportunities from addressing inefficiencies

OLX-Brazil has become a "growth engine" for both Adevinta and Prosus

Prosus: Two tasks ahead --- Avito sale, Tencent buyback

Prosus is currently in discussions to sell its prized classified asset, Avito, but is looking for a reasonable price

Schibsted: Blocket leaping into transactions

Blocket has joined Finn in ramping up its transaction capability, but horizontals in Finland and Denmark are lagging behind

South Africa: OLX shut down, Gumtree for sale

Rampant fraud and the growing strength of Facebook Marketplace is creating difficult conditions for local marketplaces

United States: The battle for third place, as Top 2 are set

With the top two horizontal spots seemingly locked in for the foreseeable future, the competition for third is harder to call

Companies to watch

Larixon Classifieds: Acquiring, building winning classifieds

Larixon built its network by locating and acquiring undervalued market leaders around the world

Tise: Fashion marketplace set to expand across Europe

Tise represents a new wave of resale marketplaces already enabled with transactions and chasing a younger audience

Top 50 marketplaces and classified sites

Top marketplaces/classified sites by country

Companies in this edition

Companies Mentioned

2DeHands/2EmeMain

58.com

88DB.com.hk

999.md

99Acres

Adevinta

Adverts.ie

Allegro

Alma Media

Anjuke

Auctions.Yahoo.co.jp

Aukro.cz

Auto Trader U.K.

Auto.ru

AutoMobile.it

Avito.ma

Avito.ru

Bakeca.it

Baraholka.Onliner.by

Bayut

Bazaraki.com

Bazos

BikeExchange

Bikroy

Bilbasen.dk

Blocket

Bunjang.co.kr

CarCheck

CarDekho

Carousell

Cars24

CarsGuide

Carvana

CashMyCar

Catcha Group

ChoTot.com

Classifieds.co.zw

ClickBD

Craigslist

CustoJusto.pt

Daangn.com

DBA.dk

DealerRefresh

Depop

Divar.ir

DPG Media

Drom.ru

Dubizzle

EBay

EBay-Kleinanzeigen.de

Emerging Markets Property

Encuentra24

Esam.ir

Etsy

Etuovi.com

Euromonitor International

European Internet Ventures

Facebook

Finn

FJ Labs

Flipkart

FreeList.gr

Frontier Digital Ventures

Ganji.com

GOglasi.com

Group

Grupo Zap

Gulf

GulogGratis.dk

Gumtree

HaloOglasi.com

Haraj.com.sa

HasznaltAuto

Holding66

Huuto.net

Info Edge

InfoCasas

InfoJobs

IProperty Group

Irr.ru

JaCars.net

JD.com

Jiji

Jmty.jp

Jobs.cz

Jofogas.hu

Jogo Consulting

Junk Mail Marketplaces Group

Juwai IQI

Kaidee

Kaspi.kz

Kijiji

Kolesa Group

Kufar

KupujemProdajem.com

LaendleAnzeiger.at

Lajumate.ro

Lalafo

Larixon Classifieds

LeBonCoin

LesPac

LetGo

Lifull

LinkedIn

Locanto

MagicBricks

Makler.md

Market.kz

Marketplacer

Markt.de

Marktplaats

MarocAnnonces.com

Mediahuis

MeineStadt.de

Meqasa

MercadoLibre

Mercari

Milanuncios.com

Mitula

Mobile.de

Monster.fi

Moteur

Motors.co.uk

Muaban.net

Mudah.my

Naspers

Naukri

Nextdoor

Njuskalo.hr

NullLeasing.com

OfferUp

Oikotie.fi

OList.ng

OLX

Opendoor

ParuVendu.fr

PetitesAnnonces.ch

Pin.tt

Poshmark

Preloved.co.uk

PropertyPro

PropTiger

Prosus

Q84Sale.com

QatarLiving.com

Quikr

QuintoAndar

REA Group

Realtor.com

Recruit Holdings

Red Arbor

Refash

Ria.com

Ricardo.ch

Ringier

Ruten.com.tw

SafeTradeSpots.com

SafeTradeStations.com

Sahibinden

SBazar.cz

Schibsted

SegundaMano

Sequoia Capital

Shafa.ua

Sheypoor.com

Shpock

Skelbiu.lt

Slando.com

Somon.tj

Spinny

Square Yards

Subito

Swiss Marketplace Group

Tencent

The Next Closet

Thoma Bravo

Tise.com

Tonaton.com

Tori.fi

Trade Me

Trader Corp.

Tradera.com

TradingPost.com.au

Trovit

Trulia

TweeDeHands.net

Unegui.mn

Vendora

Vinted

Vivanuncios

VivaReal

VivaStreet.be

VK Holding

VNV Global

Wallapop

WillHaben.at

XE.gr

Yandex

Yapo.cl

Yelp

Youla.ru

Z Holdings

Zameen

ZapImoveis

Zefo

Zhuan Zhuan

Zillow

Zozo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1grn3

