Global Marketplaces Report 2023: Strategies and Tactics of Some of the Most Interesting and Largest General Marketplaces in the World

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Global Marketplaces Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

No longer just platforms for watching cute puppy videos and salivating over viral recipes, social powerhouses like TikTok, Instagram, and yes, even Gen Xers and their Boomer parents on Facebook are purchasing at the point of the influence, as social commerce explodes.

How are companies protecting consumers from being duped by dupes? Authentication and certification are critical for safety and trust.

Which companies are giving you the luxury of a secure purchase? Hint: AI plays a role.

Inside the 130+ page report, you'll find:

Strategies and tactics of some of the most interesting and largest general marketplaces in the world

Companies to watch

Marketplace groups by revenue: The world's Top 60

Top 50 list identifies the largest general marketplace and classified sites worldwide

The leading general marketplaces / classified companies in 66 countries

And much more

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary



Industry trends

Authentication providing new revenue opportunities

It offers gives marketplaces a path to work directly with manufacturers and authorized resellers

Social commerce: Accelerating marketplace transactions

For marketplaces, tapping into social commerce helps drive transactions and reach new audiences of consumers

Generative AI: ChatGPT used mostly in listing generators

Horizontals have been slow to adapt ChatGPT largely because of their much more diverse customer bases

Australians love thrifting, so why don't they do it online?

Fashion marketplaces struggle with logistics across Australia's vast, sparsely populated territory

Company spotlights

Marketplace groups by revenue: The world's Top 60

The top two marketplace groups by revenue are both recruitment companies with huge international reach

58.com: CEO aligns company with digital push

58.com's CEO, who's also a deputy at the national congress, believes his company is well positioned to drive China's digital push

Adevinta Hungary: Business for sale. Who will buy it?

We project a valuation of $35 million to $38 million for the company, where revenue has been flat for a while

Craigslist: Was 2021 the company's last hurrah?

Craigslist traffic is down by a third, and revenue declined by a quarter. It's an ominous sign for the great dinosaur of classifieds

EBay: Giant makes big push into luxury authentication

EBay started getting serious about fashion in 2020, when online resale was riding high on the back of the pandemic

Mercari: On course to becoming No. 1 in the U.S.

If Mercari can reignite its growth and Craigslist continues its freefall, Mercari could sneak into the lead by revenue in 20

OfferUp CEO Todd Dunlap: Our customers 'want deals'

A wide array of marketplace products, like recruitment, automotive, listing fees and premium listings help generate revenue

Prosus: Global downsizing as company pulls out of LatAm

The LatAm exits were expected, as OLX Group parent Prosus has long said it planned to focus on its core European markets

Schibsted: Fast AI adoption; Plick grows; transactions, too

Schibsted has chosen to drive the fashion resale business with a standalone vertical rather than via its existing horizontals like Finn and Blocket

Companies to watch

Kolesa Group: Real estate and autos in Kazakhstan

Kolesa Group competes directly with Prosus-owned OLX.kz, the only other significant classified site in Kazakhstan

Revolico: Dominant horizontal in a peculiar Cuban market

Revolico has been forced to adapt and evolve within Cuba's highly stringent political and censorship conditions

Top 50 marketplaces and classified sites



Top marketplaces/classified sites by country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68i34w

