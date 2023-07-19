Global Marketplaces Report 2023: Strategies and Tactics of Some of the Most Interesting and Largest General Marketplaces in the World

19 Jul, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Global Marketplaces Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
No longer just platforms for watching cute puppy videos and salivating over viral recipes, social powerhouses like TikTok, Instagram, and yes, even Gen Xers and their Boomer parents on Facebook are purchasing at the point of the influence, as social commerce explodes.
How are companies protecting consumers from being duped by dupes? Authentication and certification are critical for safety and trust.
Which companies are giving you the luxury of a secure purchase? Hint: AI plays a role.
Inside the 130+ page report, you'll find:
- Strategies and tactics of some of the most interesting and largest general marketplaces in the world
- Companies to watch
- Marketplace groups by revenue: The world's Top 60
- Top 50 list identifies the largest general marketplace and classified sites worldwide
- The leading general marketplaces / classified companies in 66 countries
- And much more
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Industry trends
Authentication providing new revenue opportunities
- It offers gives marketplaces a path to work directly with manufacturers and authorized resellers
Social commerce: Accelerating marketplace transactions
- For marketplaces, tapping into social commerce helps drive transactions and reach new audiences of consumers
Generative AI: ChatGPT used mostly in listing generators
- Horizontals have been slow to adapt ChatGPT largely because of their much more diverse customer bases
Australians love thrifting, so why don't they do it online?
- Fashion marketplaces struggle with logistics across Australia's vast, sparsely populated territory
Company spotlights
- Marketplace groups by revenue: The world's Top 60
- The top two marketplace groups by revenue are both recruitment companies with huge international reach
58.com: CEO aligns company with digital push
- 58.com's CEO, who's also a deputy at the national congress, believes his company is well positioned to drive China's digital push
Adevinta Hungary: Business for sale. Who will buy it?
- We project a valuation of $35 million to $38 million for the company, where revenue has been flat for a while
Craigslist: Was 2021 the company's last hurrah?
- Craigslist traffic is down by a third, and revenue declined by a quarter. It's an ominous sign for the great dinosaur of classifieds
EBay: Giant makes big push into luxury authentication
- EBay started getting serious about fashion in 2020, when online resale was riding high on the back of the pandemic
Mercari: On course to becoming No. 1 in the U.S.
- If Mercari can reignite its growth and Craigslist continues its freefall, Mercari could sneak into the lead by revenue in 20
OfferUp CEO Todd Dunlap: Our customers 'want deals'
- A wide array of marketplace products, like recruitment, automotive, listing fees and premium listings help generate revenue
Prosus: Global downsizing as company pulls out of LatAm
- The LatAm exits were expected, as OLX Group parent Prosus has long said it planned to focus on its core European markets
Schibsted: Fast AI adoption; Plick grows; transactions, too
- Schibsted has chosen to drive the fashion resale business with a standalone vertical rather than via its existing horizontals like Finn and Blocket
Companies to watch
Kolesa Group: Real estate and autos in Kazakhstan
- Kolesa Group competes directly with Prosus-owned OLX.kz, the only other significant classified site in Kazakhstan
Revolico: Dominant horizontal in a peculiar Cuban market
- Revolico has been forced to adapt and evolve within Cuba's highly stringent political and censorship conditions
Top 50 marketplaces and classified sites
Top marketplaces/classified sites by country
