Global Markets and Technologies for Smart Glass

The scope of the report covers an overview and clear understanding of the global market scenario of smart glass and an analysis of global market trends, with market data for 2016 considered the base year, 2017 the estimate year and a forecast for 2022 with a projection of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during 2017 to 2022. Market data in value and volume is provided at global and regional level for all major technologies and end-user industries of smart glass.



The report covers discussion of technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the smart glass market. The report has a review of smart glass technology, including materials and fabrication processes and identifies the current and emerging end-user industries for this technology. It also explains the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regional dynamics of the global smart glass market, current trends within the industry and presents the growth forecasts for the next five years. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, Spain, U.K., China, India and others.



The different technologies of smart glass considered in the report includes electrochromic, photochromic, thermochromic, suspended particle, micro-blind and polymer dispersed liquid crystal devices. The report further includes discussion of end-user industries such as transportation and aerospace, construction, electronics and optoelectronics, and other end-user industries.



The report concludes with a special focus on the competitive landscape which includes the key strategies adopted by the manufacturers and detailed profiles of major manufacturers, along with their key events, latest process developments and market shares in the global smart glass market.



- 45 data table and 54 additional tables

- Coverage of industrial evolution and milestones in the history of smart glass

- An overview of technology, including materials and fabrication processes, and identification of the current and emerging end-user industries

- Discussion of the technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the smart glass market

- Comprehensive company profiles of major Players in the Market including Armor Usa, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Iglass Technology Inc., Kinestral Technologies Inc., Murakami Corp., Saint-Gobain, Smart Glass Systems Inc.



