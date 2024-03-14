Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2028: BCC Research

Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse refers to the worldwide business and advancements in reusing and repurposing water. Instead of using water just once, recycling, and reusing technologies help make water safe and clean for various purposes like drinking, agriculture, and industry. This approach helps conserve water resources, reduces pollution, and supports sustainable practices. The growing interest in these markets and technologies reflects a global effort to address water scarcity and environmental concerns effectively.

BOSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest research study, the demand for Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse expected to increase from $19.0 billion in 2023 to $31.9 billion by the end of 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2028."

This report talks about how we use technology to recycle and reuse water, looking at how it affects businesses and economies worldwide. It explains different types of water recycling and reuse technologies and predicts how they'll grow until 2028. The report also looks at what makes these technologies popular and how different countries use them. It includes quick facts about big companies in this field too. So, basically, it's a detailed look at how we're making the most out of water by using smart technology and how it's shaping our world.

Because water is becoming harder to find in many places, lots of companies are starting to focus on treating wastewater. Governments are making rules that say companies have to treat their wastewater, which is making this industry grow even more. Thanks to technologies like membrane filtration and MBR, treating wastewater is now easier and cheaper than before. These technologies help clean up the water really well, so it can be used again safely.

Key Market Drivers of Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse:

Growing Demand for Freshwater Resources: means that more and more people need clean water to drink, to use in their homes, and for things like farming and industry. But there's only a limited amount of fresh water available, and as more people need it, it's becoming harder to find. This growing demand means we need to be careful about how we use water and find ways to make sure there's enough for everyone. It's like when you have a small bag of candy, and more and more friends come over asking for some — you have to figure out how to share it so everyone gets some. Increased Water Scarcity and Drought Conditions: means that there's not enough water available in some places, and it's not raining enough to fill up rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. When there's not enough water, it's called a drought. This can be a big problem because people and animals need water to drink, plants need water to grow, and industries need water to make things. So, when there's not enough water, it can cause problems for everyone, and we have to find ways to use the water we have very carefully. Strict Environment Regulations: means that there are rules in place to protect nature and the environment. These rules tell companies and people how they should behave to keep the air, water, and land clean and healthy for plants, animals, and people. For example, there might be rules about how much pollution factories can release into the air or water, or rules about how to properly dispose of waste. These regulations help make sure that we're taking care of the environment and living in a safe and healthy world. Technological Advancements: means that new and improved tools, machines, and ideas are being made to help us do things better and faster. For example, think about how phones used to be big and bulky, but now they're small and can do lots of things besides just making calls. In the same way, technology advancements in other areas, like medicine or transportation, help us solve problems and make our lives easier. So, when we talk about technological advancements in any field, it means we're finding smarter and more efficient ways to do things.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $17.3 billion Market Size Forecast $31.9 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.0% Segment Covered type, sector, technology, treatment, end-user, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (ROW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Netherlands, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East Key Market Drivers • Growing Demand for Freshwater Resources • Increased Water Scarcity and Drought Conditions • Strict Environment Regulations • Technological Advancements

Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market by Type:

Agricultural and Nonpotable Municipal and Industrial (M&I) Reuse: The use of treated wastewater after recycling is highest in agricultural and non-potable purposes. Non-potable purposes are all those purposes that are not directly available for consumption by humans. This water is treated and recycled but the quality is still not high enough to be safe for drinking. This practice helps conserve freshwater resources by recycling water that would otherwise go to waste, promoting sustainability and reducing strain on water supplies.

Direct and Indirect Potable Reuse, and Environmental Reuse: are ways of recycling water for different purposes. Direct potable reuse means treating wastewater so it's safe to drink again. Indirect potable reuse involves treating wastewater and then putting it back into the environment, like rivers or groundwater, before it's treated again for drinking water. Environmental reuse is when treated wastewater is used for things like watering parks or replenishing natural habitats. These methods help conserve water and ensure we make the most out of our water resources.

Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market by Sector:

Municipal and Industrial: looks at how water recycling and reuse is used in different areas. In the municipal sector, it's about recycling water used by cities and communities for things like drinking, washing, and flushing toilets. In the industrial sector, it involves recycling water used by factories and businesses for processes like manufacturing or cooling machinery. This market focuses on finding ways to recycle and reuse water efficiently in both urban and industrial settings, helping to conserve water resources and reduce environmental impact.

Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market by Technology:

The Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market by Technology looks at different ways to clean and reuse water. Conventional Treatment Technologies are traditional methods like filtering and disinfecting water to make it safe. Membrane Filtration Technologies use special filters to remove tiny particles and contaminants from water. Membrane Bioreactor Technologies combine filtration with biological processes to clean water more thoroughly. Chemical Treatments and Disinfection Technologies use chemicals to kill germs and pollutants in water. Demineralization Technologies remove minerals from water, making it purer. These technologies help make dirty water clean again so it can be used for drinking, agriculture, and industry, helping to conserve water resources and protect the environment.

Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market by Treatment:

There are mainly three types of treatments considered in this report: biological, chemical, and physical treatments.

Physical Treatments: Physical treatment uses physical processes to remove contaminants from wastewater. Some common physical treatment processes include:

Screening: This removes large objects from wastewater, such as rags, sticks, and other debris.

Sedimentation: This allows suspended solids to settle out of wastewater.

Chemical Treatment: Chemical treatment uses chemicals to remove contaminants from wastewater. Some common chemical treatment processes include:

Neutralization: This uses chemicals to neutralize acids or bases in wastewater.

Oxidation: This uses chemicals to oxidize organic matter in wastewater.

Reduction: This uses chemicals to reduce inorganic matter in wastewater.

Precipitation: This uses chemicals to precipitate out dissolved solids in wastewater.

Disinfection: This uses chemicals to kill harmful microorganisms in wastewater.

Biological Treatment:

Biological treatment is a wastewater treatment process that uses microorganisms to break down organic matter in wastewater. This is the most common type of wastewater treatment, and it is effective at removing a wide range of contaminants, including bacteria, viruses, and protozoa. Biological treatment can be aerobic or anaerobic, depending on the type of microorganisms used. Aerobic treatment requires oxygen, while anaerobic treatment does not.

There are two main types of biological treatment systems: activated sludge systems and trickling filter systems.

Activated sludge systems.

Tricking filter systems.

Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market by End Use:

The "Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market by End Use" looks at how recycled water is used for different purposes. Agricultural Reuse means using treated wastewater to water crops and plants. Discharge to Surface Water or Groundwater involves putting treated wastewater back into rivers, lakes, or underground reservoirs. Municipal and Industrial Nonpotable Reuse is when treated water is used for things like washing or cooling in cities and factories. Direct Potable Reuse means treating wastewater so it's safe to drink again. These different uses help make the most out of recycled water, conserving resources and protecting the environment.

Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market by Region:

The "Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market by Region" looks at how water recycling and reuse are practiced in different parts of the world. In North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, advanced technologies and regulations drive the market. The Middle East faces water scarcity, so water recycling is crucial. The Rest of the World region includes areas with diverse water challenges and varying levels of development. Each region adapts water recycling and reuse to its unique environmental and socio-economic conditions, aiming to ensure sustainable water management and meet growing demand.

This report on the global markets and technologies for water recycling and reuse provide comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the global water recycling and reuse technologies market?

The water recycling and reuse technologies market is projected to grow from $ 17,326.5 million in 2023 to $ 31,899.2 million in 2028, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the water recycling and reuse technologies market?

The water recycling and reuse technologies market is growing due to the increasing demand for freshwater resources as water scarcity is one of the biggest problem in almost every nations.

3. What segments are covered in the water recycling and reuse technologies market?

The water recycling and reuse technologies market is segmented on the basis of type, category, technology, treatment, end-user, and region.

4. By Technology, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2027?

Membrane Filtration (non-MBR) segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028.

5. Which region has the highest market share in the water recycling and reuse technologies market?

Asia-Pacific holds the highest share in the market.

6. Who are the key companies/players in the water recycling and reuse technologies market?

Key companies in the market includes Veolia, Xylem, Dow, Evoqua, Pentair, and Ecolab.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ALFA LAVAL

DOW

DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC.

ECOLAB

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES

KOCH SEPARATION SOLUTIONS

PALL CORP.

PENTAIR

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT S.A.

XYLEM INC.

