Global Markets for Adhesives & Sealants: Trends and Forecasts in Joining and Fastening Industries

Adhesives & Sealants: Revolutionizing Construction, Manufacturing, and Transportation with High-Performance Solutions. Meeting Rising Demand Across Automotive, Packaging, DIY, and Healthcare Industries.

BOSTON, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for "Global Markets for Adhesives & Sealants or Joining and Fastening" is estimated to increase from $63.7 billion in 2023 to reach $81.6 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2024 through 2029."

The adhesive and sealants industry are critical to the global economy, offering essential solutions across various sectors. Adhesives bond two surfaces together, while sealants adhere to surfaces and fill gaps to form protective barriers. Increasing industrialization drives demand for these products, prompting advancements in manufacturing and product development. Key sectors benefiting from these innovations include transportation, construction, healthcare, and consumer goods. Market analyses project significant growth in adhesive and sealant applications, segmented by technology and end-use types, with regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and others playing pivotal roles in market expansion from 2024 to 2029.

The following factors drive the global market for adhesives & sealants or joining and fastening:

Expansion of Construction and Automotive Industries Worldwide: The construction and automotive sectors are key consumers of adhesives and sealants. In construction, adhesives bond materials like glass, metal, and composites, and secure flooring and insulation, while sealants fill gaps and provide weatherproofing and insulation. Urbanization and infrastructure development drive demand. In the automotive industry, adhesives replace welding for structural bonding, enhancing lightweight design and crash performance. Sealants prevent water ingress and protect against corrosion. The rise of electric vehicles further boosts demand for adhesives in battery assembly. The industry's focus on sustainability and safety also drives growth.

Increasing Demand from Packaging, Furniture, Footwear, and Appliance Industries: The packaging, furniture, footwear, and appliance industries are increasingly using adhesives and sealants. In packaging, adhesives are used for sealing, labeling, and laminating, while sealants ensure leak-proof packaging. E-commerce growth and sustainability concerns drive this demand. In furniture, adhesives join materials and sealants protect surfaces. Customization and eco-friendly trends boost usage. Footwear relies on adhesives for assembly and sealants for waterproofing, driven by fashion and performance needs. In appliances, adhesives secure components, and sealants prevent leaks and enhance insulation, influenced by energy efficiency and safety standards.

Request a Sample Copy of The global market for adhesives & sealants or a joining and fastening Report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast Period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $63.7 Billion Market Size Forecast $81.6 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 4.3% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segment Covered Type, End-Use Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Japan, China, India, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Middle East, and Africa Key Market Drivers • Expansion of Construction and Automotive Industries Worldwide • Increasing Demand from Packaging, Furniture, Footwear, Appliance Industries

Key Interesting Facts About the Global Market for adhesives & sealants or joining and fastening:

Bio-based Adhesives:

Made from starch, cellulose, and other sustainable materials.

Environmentally friendly and biodegradable.

Open new opportunities in product manufacturing.

Healthcare Applications:

Used in oral care for teeth and compounds.

Light/UV curing adhesives provide strong, instant binding.

The global market for adhesives & sealants or joining and fastening report includes in-depth data and analysis addressing the following important queries:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The estimated market size of the adhesives & sealants or joining and fastening market will be $81.6 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 4.3%. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market? Expansion of the construction and automotive industries worldwide

Increasing demand from packaging, furniture, footwear, and appliance industries What segments are covered in the market?

The market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region. Segmentation based on type, the market is segmented into adhesives and sealants. The adhesives are further divided into segmentation such as by technology, by chemicals, and by curing techniques. The technique is further segmented into hot melt adhesives, reactive adhesives, water-based adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, and others. The chemicals are further segmented into acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, cyanoacrylate, and others. The curing techniques are further segmented into physically hardening adhesives, chemically curing adhesives, and pressure-sensitive adhesives. The sealants are further divided into segmentations such as by class and by chemicals. The technique is further segmented into one-component, two-component, and sealant tape. The chemicals are further segmented into silicone, polyurethane, acrylic, butyl, and others. Based on end use, the market is divided into by type end use adhesives and sealants. The adhesives end use is segmented into packaging, transportation, building and construction, woodworking, consumer/DIY, and others. The sealants end use is segmented into transportation, building and construction, consumer/DIY, and others. Regional estimates and forecasts comprise North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Rest of the World (RoW). By end-user, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

The packaging segment in the adhesives market and building and construction in sealants market will continue to dominate the market by the end of 2029. Which region has the highest market share in the market?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share due to the extensive presence of key players in this region and the high demand for automotive and electronics applications. Additionally, China and the southeast Asian region have been among the largest utilizes of the technology.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

3M

ARKEMA

AVERY DENNISON CORP.

BASF SE

DOW

H.B. FULLER CO.

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

& CO. KGAA HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC

SIKA AG

WACKER CHEMIE AG

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: [email protected],

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC